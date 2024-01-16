2024 UCA & UDA COLLEGE CHEERLEADING AND DANCE TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of Memphis Take Top Cheer Honors; Louisiana State University, The Ohio State University, University of Minnesota Earn Top Dance Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, and University of Memphis cheerleading teams, and Louisiana State University, The Ohio State University, and University of Minnesota dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2024 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and Universal Dance Association (UDA), took place on January 12-14, 2024 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted over 300 universities across 48 states. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day Live division offers entire spirit programs, including the cheer squad, dance team and band program, the chance to recreate their performances and traditions from the sidelines.

"This year's UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship marks our 30th year with our partners at The Walt Disney World Resort," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We are committed to elevating the student experiences and grateful to be able to provide a platform where athletes can showcase their incredible talent as they compete for a national title."

Division Champions Included:

Division IA Coed Cheer: University of Central Florida | Orlando, FL

Division IA All Girl Cheer: University of South Florida | Tampa, FL

Division IA Small Coed Cheer: University of Memphis | Memphis, TN

Division I Coed Cheer: University of West Georgia | Carrollton, GA

Division I All Girl Cheer: Morehead State University | Morehead, KY

Division I Small Coed Cheer: Eastern Kentucky University | Richmond, KY

Open Coed Cheer: Jones College | Ellisville, MS

Open All Girl Cheer: Northwest Mississippi Community College | Senatobia, MS

Open Small Coed Cheer: Wilmington University | Wilmington Manor, DE

Division IA All Girl Game Day – Cheer: University of South Florida | Tampa, FL

Division IA Game Day - Cheer Only: University of Tennessee | Knoxville, TN

Open Coed Game Day – Cheer: Southeastern Louisiana University| Hammond, LA

Small Coed Game Day – Cheer: University of Delaware | Newark, DE

Open All Girl Game Day – Cheer: West Chester University | West Chester, PA

Division IA - Hip Hop: Louisiana State University | Baton Rouge, LA

Division IA – Jazz: The Ohio State University | Columbus, OH

Division IA – Pom: University of Minnesota | Minneapolis, MN

Division I - Hip Hop: University of Delaware | Newark, DE

Division I – Jazz: Cal State University Fullerton | Fullerton, CA

Division I – Pom: Hofstra University | Hempstead, NY

Open - Hip Hop: Northwest Mississippi Community College | Senatobia, MS

Open – Jazz: Minnesota State University, Mankato | Mankato, MN

Open – Pom: Minnesota State University, Mankato | Mankato, MN

Division IA - Game Day – Dance: University of Memphis | Memphis, TN

Division I - Game Day - Dance: Southeastern Louisiana University | Hammond, LA

Open - Game Day - Dance: Endicott College | Beverly, MA

Division IA Spirit Program Game Day: The Ohio State University | Columbus, OH

Open Spirit Program Game Day: Long Island University | Brookville, NY

Game Day LIVE: Grand Canyon University | Phoenix, AZ

Division IA Mascot: Auburn University | Auburn, AL

Open Mascot: Austin Peay State University | Clarksville, TN

Coed Partner Stunt: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Girls 4 Group Stunt: North Carolina State University | Raleigh, NC

Varsity Spirit live-streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2024. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience through sports and spirit. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Greene

Varsity Spirit

[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Spirit