2024 VISION Summit: SprintRay to Unveil Cutting Edge BioMaterial Innovation Lab

2024 VISION Summit Announcements Include Next-Generation Resin Portfolio and Product Roadmap

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay proudly announces its 2024 VISION Summit, a groundbreaking event highlighting the company's significant strides in shaping the future of dental 3D printing. This summit will focus on innovative advancements in material science, a testament to the company's commitment to continually revolutionizing the industry.

SprintRay VISION Summit at Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Conference - February 22, 2024 Ehsan Barjesteh, PhD - Head of SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab SprintRay is the leader in dental 3D printing and digital dentistry solutions, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, AI-powered design software, and innovative 3D printing resins to enable in-office production of dental prosthetics with precision and efficiency.

Over the past two years, the dedicated team of chemists and engineers at the SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab have been at the forefront of developing new formulations and enhancing proprietary manufacturing techniques. These efforts have paved the way for the next generation of high-quality, 3D printed dental appliances. SprintRay invites the dental industry to join this exciting event, where SprintRay leadership will unveil a cutting-edge material lineup for 2024, set to redefine dental 3D printing standards.

"At SprintRay, we aren't following the path in dental material science; we're paving it," said Amir Mansouri, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of SprintRay Inc. "The BioMaterial Innovation Lab will serve as the epicenter of innovation for SprintRay as we continue to reshape the industry. We're thrilled to welcome you to our 2024 VISION Summit to share more."

Location:

Thursday, February 22, 2024

5 PM CT Check-in

5:30 - 7:00 PM CT Program

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

Regency A Ballroom

2233 S Martin Luther King Dr

Chicago, IL 60616

RSVP (live stream or in-person): thevisionsummit.com

Introducing: The SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab

A dedicated space where cutting-edge materials are conceived, developed, and tested, challenging the limits of what is possible in dental 3D printing.

Announcing: SprintRay 2024 Product Roadmap

SprintRay chemists and engineers are set to reveal the latest advancements in dental biomaterial innovation, promising to reshape the landscape of 3D printing in dentistry.

Speakers Include:

Ehsan Barjesteh, PhD - Head of SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab, Associate Professor at Long Beach State University, Former Material Scientist at Henkel AG

- Head of SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab, Associate Professor at Long Beach State University, Former Material Scientist at Henkel AG Dr. Steven Y. Shao, DMD - Clinical Director of SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab, Owner of Sunrise Dental Center in Huntington Beach, CA

- Clinical Director of SprintRay BioMaterial Innovation Lab, Owner of Sunrise Dental Center in Amir Mansouri, PhD - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SprintRay, Inc.

- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SprintRay, Inc. Hossein Bassir, MA - Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of SprintRay, Inc.

Background:

Founded in 2014, SprintRay is a dental technology company that designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative, 3D resins to enable in-office production of dental prosthetics with high precision and efficiency. Since its inception, SprintRay has introduced multiple market-leading, biocompatible resins, including NightGuard Flex for same-day custom-fit 3D printed flexible night guards and Surgical Guide 3, a durable implant guide material for the production of surgical guides. In 2023, SprintRay achieved groundbreaking milestones by developing new resins, utilizing NanoFusion technology to introduce ceramic-infused materials that were once deemed unprintable. Notable releases include OnX Tough 2 resin for full arch fixed hybrid dentures, High Impact Denture resins for removable dentures, and Ceramic Crown resin designed for 3D printing definitive crowns.

