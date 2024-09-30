2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit set for November

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, themed "Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good Digital Future - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," will take place from Nov 19 to 22 in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang province, as announced by the WIC on Sept 30.

A representative from the WIC secretariat stated on Sept 30 that the upcoming 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit will focus on artificial intelligence, bringing new ideas and highlights to capture global attention. This year, the WIC will introduce the WIC Distinguished Contribution Award, establish the WIC Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence (SC on AI), initiate the WIC Think Thank Cooperation Program, launch the WIC Digital Academy and feature the WIC Global Elite Training at the 2024 summit.

The summit will include 24 sub-forums, with discussions focusing on digital cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, digital and green development, digital economy, open-source, data governance, rule of law in cyberspace, cultural exchange, digital education, youth and digital future, AI innovation and governance, cybersecurity, and international collaboration.

The signature events of the summit are progressing smoothly. Preparations are well underway for the release of "Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" and the award ceremony of the World Internet Conference Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology. Meanwhile, the "Light of Internet" Expo continues to accept exhibitors, and the "Straight to Wuzhen" Competition is gearing up for its finals. Additionally, the second cohort of young leaders selected for the 2024 Global Youth Leadership Program will be invited to the 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit, where they will contribute their voices on internet development and governance from a youth perspective.

The WIC, headquartered in Beijing, China, is committed to build a global Internet platform for extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, promote the international community to follow the trend of digitization, networking and intelligence in the information age, work together to address security challenges for common development, and build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Since 2014, the WIC Wuzhen Summit has been successfully held for 10 consecutive years, attracting thousands of representatives from government agencies, international organizations, leading internet companies, industry associations, and academic institutions from around the world to exchange ideas and build consensus annually.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn