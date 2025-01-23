2024 Year-End U.S. Marketing Jobs Report: Entry- to Mid-Level Hiring Grows, Dual-Function Roles Rise, and Executive Salaries Decline

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, a premier executive search firm specializing in marketing leadership hires, has partnered with Aspen Technology Labs, a global leader in labor market intelligence, to release the 2024 Year-End U.S. Marketing Jobs Report. Drawing from an extensive analysis of over 262,000 marketing job postings, this report uncovers critical shifts in hiring trends, including the growing demand for hybrid skill sets, evolving salary transparency practices, and emerging regional job market dynamics. With marketing roles becoming increasingly specialized and dual-function positions on the rise, this report offers essential insights for hiring managers, job seekers, and industry leaders navigating the evolving talent landscape.

Released by Taligence and Aspen Technology Labs, the 2024 Year-End U.S. Marketing Jobs Report reveals resilient job growth, rising dual-function roles, and increased salary transparency. Entry- to mid-level hiring surged while executive salaries declined. Remote work stabilized, hiring accelerated, and demand for specialized marketing talent continued despite economic fluctuations.

Our analysis currently focuses on marketing-specific, non-agency roles only.

Key Findings from the Report:

1. Marketing Job Growth Shows Resilience



Total active listings of marketing jobs in 2024 reached 262,020, among which 234,807 are new listings, marking a 3.7% increase compared to 2023.

Active job listings at year-end rose 13.3% year-over-year, indicating continued demand despite economic fluctuations.

However, Q4 experienced a decline in new job postings (-3.5%), as companies reassessed hiring priorities for 2025.

2. Increased Demand for Senior Marketing Talent

Senior-level (director and above) new job postings rose 7.8% , outpacing overall marketing job growth.

, outpacing overall marketing job growth. Year-end active senior marketing roles increased by 18.5% year-over-year.

3. Salary Transparency Gains Traction

45.6% of marketing job postings included salary information, an increase of 9.7 percentage points from 2023.

of marketing job postings included salary information, from 2023. The median salary for marketing professionals reached $81,505 , an 8.7% year-over-year increase, significantly outpacing the national salary growth rate of 3.9% (BLS Employer Cost Index September 2024 ).

4. Entry- to Mid-level Hiring Grows, and Executive Salaries Decline

Healthy Entry-Level Market : At year-end, 34.5% of marketing jobs were entry-level positions - up 14.7% year-over-year - with a median salary increase of 4.5%.

: At year-end, 34.5% of marketing jobs were entry-level positions - - with a median salary increase of 4.5%. Specialist/Senior Associate roles saw the highest growth at 27.4% , with a 4.2% median salary increase.

saw the highest growth at , with a 4.2% median salary increase. Group Director/Senior Director/VP positions also experienced strong demand, increasing 19.3% year-over-year.

also experienced strong demand, increasing year-over-year. EVP/SVP roles saw the slowest growth at 8.5%, accompanied by a notable 14.8% decline in median salary.

roles saw the accompanied by a in median salary. These trends counter fears that AI is eliminating roles, especially early career positions; instead, companies appear to be cutting costs at the very top of the ladder.

5. Remote Work Stabilized Amid Return-to-Office Trends

Remote marketing jobs comprised 13.6% of all postings at year-end, fluctuating slightly between 12% and 15% throughout the year.

of all postings at year-end, fluctuating slightly between throughout the year. Despite stabilization, a potential shift looms as companies increasingly push for in-office collaboration.

6. Hiring Speed Accelerates

The average posting lifetime for marketing job vacancies dropped to 28 days, an 8-day reduction from 2023, signaling a more dynamic job market.

7. Rise of Dual Marketing Roles

Dual-function marketing positions (e.g., PR and Brand) surged by 20.3%, outpacing the increase of total marketing jobs. This indicates that companies are collapsing structures, seeking employees who can wear multiple hats and be more versatile.

8. Growth in Key Marketing Disciplines

The fastest-growing disciplines included Media (+55.9%) , Growth Marketing (+30.7%) , and Product Marketing (+28.7%) , highlighting an increased focus on digital advertising, customer acquisition, pragmatic paid media investments, and product-led growth strategies.

, , and , highlighting an increased focus on digital advertising, customer acquisition, pragmatic paid media investments, and product-led growth strategies. In contrast, Partner/Channel Marketing (-11.7%) and Field Marketing (-10.1%) saw declines, signaling shifts away from traditional outreach strategies.

and saw declines, signaling shifts away from traditional outreach strategies. Salaries in Product Marketing, Analytical Marketing, and Partner & Channel Marketing rank among the highest across all marketing disciplines.

9. Geographic Trends: Where Marketing Jobs Are Booming

Top 10 Hiring States: California , New York , Texas , Florida , Illinois , Virginia , New Jersey , Georgia , Massachusetts , and Pennsylvania .

, , , , , , , , , and . States with the fastest job growth: California (+25.4%), Florida (+21.5%), and Virginia (+19.3%).

(+25.4%), (+21.5%), and (+19.3%). Salary growth was strongest in Virginia (+13.3%), Pennsylvania (+9.3%), and New York (+8.1%).

For the full report, visit the Taligence website at:

www.taligence.net/job-reports/2024-year-end

"For all the buzz about AI disrupting entry-level marketing jobs, our latest report brings a welcome dose of reality — those fears haven't materialized," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "Instead, demand remains robust across the ladder, with mid- to senior-level marketers particularly prized for their ability to zoom out strategically while dialing into the details. At the top, companies are squeezing budgets by asking for more and offering less, placing a premium on leadership that delivers both breadth and depth. Several trends we noticed from our Fall 2024 report continue to define the landscape: the rise of dual-marketing roles that blend once-separate functions, growing salary transparency - even in states where it's not mandated - sustained wage growth, and the dominance of just a handful of U.S. regions as powerhouses for marketing talent. Our year-in-review provides a data-driven lens to help companies refine their hiring strategies and give marketing professionals the insights they need to plan their careers with confidence."

"The 2024 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report showcases the rapid evolution of the marketing industry and highlights the adaptability of this essential sector," said Aspen Tech Labs President and Founder, Michael Woodrow. "Despite economic fluctuations, marketing job postings have grown by 3.7%, and the increase in senior-level roles reflects the rising demand for strategic leadership and hybrid skill sets. This trend reaffirms the vital role marketing plays in driving the global economy. As the labor market becomes increasingly competitive, this report is a crucial resource for industry leaders seeking to navigate today's dynamic and ever-changing talent landscape."

