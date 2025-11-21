2024-2025 President's Annual Report Makes Waves as Hampton University Powers Into a New Era of Research 2 Excellence

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton University today released the 2024–2025 President's Annual Report, a comprehensive account of a breakthrough year defined by research acceleration, academic strength, and expanding institutional impact. The publication captures a pivotal moment in Hampton's trajectory as the University cements its position as one of the nation's most dynamic emerging research institutions.

The 2024-2025 President's Annual Report offers a glimpse into the big waves Hampton University made in research, innovation, and enrollment growth.

Under the leadership of President Darrell K. Williams, Hampton continues advancing its 10-year strategic plan, Elevating Hampton Excellence, delivering measurable progress in research productivity, enrollment growth, faculty development, and philanthropic investment.

Highlights from the 2024–2025 Annual Report

Hampton University's ascent to Carnegie R2 research status, reflecting significant gains in research output, faculty-led discovery, and external funding.

A $530 million annual economic impact, proving Hampton's role as a major economic engine for Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth.

Continued increases in student success indicators, including a steady and strategic rise in retention and graduation rates, driven by strengthened academic support, high-impact learning practices, and a redefined framework for belonging.

Expanding research portfolios across fusion energy, atmospheric and biological sciences, hypernuclear physics, molecular ecology, and additional disciplines where Hampton scholars are advancing national and global understanding.

Rising institutional rankings and recognitions, affirming Hampton's momentum and national impact.

Sustained contributions as a cultural and economic anchor for Virginia's coastal region.

"Each page of this year's annual report showcased how our historic institution made waves in research, innovation, and record growth and achievement," said President Williams.

"We're not simply acknowledging what we've done; we're advancing toward what's ahead with purpose and resolve. Our legacy anchors us, but our vision is firmly set on the horizon."

The digital edition of the 2024–2025 President's Annual Report is available here. The University invites faculty, staff, students, alumni, families, and partners to explore the data, discoveries, and strategic priorities shaping Hampton's next chapter.

ABOUT HAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth.

Consistently recognized for academic excellence and transformative outcomes, Hampton was recently named one of the "Best Colleges in America" by Money Magazine and honored as the "Best Private College" by Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Founded in 1868, Hampton University is a proud, close-knit community of scholars, representing 44 states and 32 territories. With a legacy rooted in empowerment and education, the university is committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship — preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity in an ever-changing world. Learn more at: www.hamptonu.edu

