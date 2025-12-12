Van Malone Named Hampton's Head Football Coach

HAMPTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A proven builder of culture with 23 years of experience in the collegiate ranks --- 18 on the Power 4 level --- Van Malone was named the 23rd head football coach in Hampton history, it was announced Friday by Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr.

"Hampton University is a place of purpose, pride and possibility. My staff and families are beyond excited to begin our journey together," said Malone. "With the Hampton Nation, we will build a program rooted in leadership, accountability and service --- a family committed to excellence on-and-off the field. Our mission is simple: develop men, elevate our community and compete for championships one relationship at a time."

Hampton President Darrell K. Williams said, "Coach Van Malone embodies the values that define Hampton University: respect, integrity, and the standard of excellence. He is a proven winner and phenomenal football coach, with a reputation for inspiring student-athletes both on-and-off the field. We are proud to welcome Coach Malone, his wife Nedra, and their family to Pirate Nation. We are excited about his tremendous leadership and coaching experience, and the positive impact he will have on our campus community. I am confident that he will return Hampton University football to the standard of excellence."

"Throughout his career, Coach Malone has created a winning philosophy and will provide tremendous leadership to the young men in our program. The hallmark of his teams has been their physical brand of football," Henderson said. "We are proud of our rich tradition in football. Hampton has won seven Black College National championships, 19 conference titles, and earned invitations to five FCS Championships. We are looking forward to Coach Malone continuing that record of success in the football field and in the classroom."

Malone comes to Hampton after spending the last seven seasons as assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach at Kansas State. During his tenure, the Wildcats, posted a 53-34 (.609) record and earned five bowl invitations: the Liberty Bowl (2019), the Texas Bowl (2021), the Sugar Bowl (2022), the Pop-Tarts Bowl (2023), and the Rate Bowl (2024).

Malone has built an impressive resume as a player and coach on both the college and professional levels. A defensive back, he played at Texas from 1990-93 and was a 1990 freshman All-American, helping lead the Longhorns to the Southwest Conference championship. In 1993, he earned All-Southwest Conference honors.

He was a second-round (57th overall) draft pick by the Detroit Lions and played for the Lions (1994-97), then signed with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring due to injury. With the Lions, Malone was named Special Teams Player of the Week on six different occasions. His special teams play earned him Pro Bowl nominations in 1994 and 1995. The Lions reached the NFL playoffs in both 1994 and 1995. Malone was named the special teams captain and was awarded a game ball three times.

After coaching at the high school level in Texas for five seasons, he moved to the collegiate ranks at North Dakota State. Coaching wide receivers, he helped lead the Bison to an 8-3 record and a No. 23 ranking under legendary coach Craig Bohl. After a season as a Fellow with the Detroit Lions, Malone moved to Western Michigan (2004) and North Texas State (2005). He spent four years at Texas A&M as defensive backs coach, helping lead the Aggies to three bowl games. Working under Coach Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, he helped lead the Cowboys to three bowl games as the team's defensive backs coach. He served as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Tulsa for two highly successful seasons during which the Golden Hurricane appeared in two bowl games and posted an 18-8 two-year record. Malone was the defensive coordinator at SMU from 2015 to 2018 before moving to Mississippi State as a defensive assistant for the 2018 season. He spent the last seven years at Kansas State.

Recognized for his coaching expertise, Malone was named the 2017 National FBS Assistant Coach of the Year. No stranger to success, Malone has coached in 15 bowl games in his 18 seasons as an FBS coach.

A native of Houston, Texas, Malone earned his bachelor's degree in Social Science from Houston in 2002.

Malone and his wife Nedra have three sons, Van, Vaughn, and Vincent.

BIRTHDATE: July 1, 1970 HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas EDUCATION: B.S., Houston, 2002 (Social Science) COACHING: Assistant Coach, Waltrip (Texas) High, 1999-02

Assistant Coach, Conroe (Texas) High, 2003

Assistant Coach, North Dakota State, 2003

Fellow, Detroit Lions, 2003

Assistant Coach, Western Michigan, 2004

Assistant Coach, North Texas State, 2005

Assistant Coach, Texas A&M, 2006-09

Assistant Coach, Tulsa, 2010-11

Assistant Coach, Oklahoma State, 2012-14

Assistant Coach, SMU, 2015-17

Assistant Coach, Mississippi State, 2018

Assistant Coach, Kansas State, 2019-25

Head Coach, Hampton, 2025-present

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

"I am so happy for Van and for Hampton football. Van has been preparing his entire career to be a head coach, and I know he is ready and ecstatic to do so. He is a leader of young men, will build a great staff and put a product on the field that makes Hampton fans and alums proud," said Chris Klieman, retired Kansas State head coach.

"Van Malone is a great human being - terrific people skills, loyal, hard worker, understands young people, great communicator. I'm looking forward to watching him during his career and I'm very excited for him and his family," said Mike Gundy, former head coach at Oklahoma State

