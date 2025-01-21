2025-26 Blue Impact Grants Now Open for Nonprofits Statewide

Organizations focused on improving social determinants of health must complete first step by Feb. 10

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas 2025-26 Blue ImpactSM grant application is open for Texas non-profits focused on improving social determinants of health. These grants and other BCBSTX community investments directly target the social and economic factors that play a role in health and wellness.

Details about Blue ImpactSM grants and the link to apply are available here.

"At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, we recognize the importance social and economic factors have on health and wellness," said Patty Escoe, Vice President of Texas Plan Operations. "For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities. We continue to align our investments in areas where data shows we can make an impact."

Our Blue ImpactSM grant program is just one of the ways we support local communities, in addition to microgrants and sponsorships, in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

BCBSTX's community investments align under five areas of focus to support the company's mission to expand access to care.

Focus areas include:

Economic Opportunity and Stability: Addressing issues such as poverty, removing barriers to employment, providing good jobs and upskilling.

Nutrition: Supporting efforts to decrease hunger and increase access to nutritional food.

Neighborhood and Built Environment: Focusing on affordable, healthy housing, as well as access to transportation and physical activity.

Locally Defined Health Solutions: Addressing hyperlocal health and human service needs.

Optimal Health Outcomes: Helping close gaps in care, specifically around six priority areas: immunizations; diabetes care; cardiovascular care; behavioral health; early detection cancer screening; and maternal & infant health.

"As the oldest, largest, only customer-owned health insurer in the state, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is deeply dedicated to contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live and work," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president. "We recently celebrated 95 years of serving Texans. Through it all, we remain united in the unwavering belief that by contributing support and outreach, addressing health disparities and striving for more equitable care, we will create a world in which we all thrive."

To learn about more ways BCBSTX makes a difference in the communities it serves, read the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report published each year in early spring.

To apply for a 2025-26 Blue Impact grant, submit a letter of intent before 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. After review, organizations selected to apply will be notified about next steps.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve nearly eight million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas