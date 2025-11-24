2025 Annual General Meeting

Hot Chili Limited

Nov 24, 2025, 07:30 ET

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.

A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:

AGM 2025: Join the meeting here

Teams Meeting ID: 416 460 253 829 2
Passcode: jG7zH2p6

Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 October 2025).

Attend in Person

Date     

Thursday, 27 November 2025


Time      

9:30am (AWST)

Registration will commence from 9.15am


Venue

Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153

This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV. For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday

Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009

Email:     [email protected]


Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009

Email:     [email protected]


Graham Farrell

Investor & Public Relations

Email:     [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

