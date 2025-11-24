2025 Annual General Meeting
Nov 24, 2025, 07:30 ET
PERTH, Australia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.
A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:
AGM 2025: Join the meeting here
Teams Meeting ID: 416 460 253 829 2
Passcode: jG7zH2p6
Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 October 2025).
Attend in Person
|
Date
|
Thursday, 27 November 2025
|
Time
|
9:30am (AWST)
|
Registration will commence from 9.15am
|
Venue
|
Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153
This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV. For more information please contact:
|
Christian Easterday
Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: [email protected]
|
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary – Hot Chili
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: [email protected]
|
Graham Farrell
Investor & Public Relations
|
Email: [email protected]
or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au
Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
