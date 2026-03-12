2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pumps Record $756 Million into Chicago Economy

Independent study shows annual event continues to be a major economic engine for the city, showing significant year-over-year growth in economic activity.

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon infused nearly $756 million into the Chicago Metropolitan Area economy, representing a 7.5% increase in impact over the 2024 event and showing sustained growth over the past decade.

The independent economic impact study (PDF) by Jones & Associates Economics confirms the significant impact of the marathon, which welcomed 55,744 participants and visitors to the Chicago Metropolitan Area, a 4% increase from 2024, and supported 5,186 full-time-equivalent jobs, a 7.4% increase from the previous year.

"We applaud the Bank of America Chicago Marathon for generating record-breaking economic impact for Chicago's visitor economy," said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "Each year, this iconic race draws runners and their supporters from around the world to our city, celebrating perseverance and shared achievement while showcasing Chicago's beauty, diversity, and welcoming spirit. It's events like this that reinforce Chicago's standing as one of the world's great destinations for global events and unforgettable experiences."

The event's global prestige is reflected in its reach, with more than 75% of participants traveling from outside of Illinois to take part in the race. These visitors led to significant spending in the local hospitality sector, with visitor spending on hotels, food and entertainment being a primary driver of the economic impact.

"The unwavering commitment of our participants and spectators, from their months of training to their incredible fundraising efforts, is the heart and soul of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon. "That passion, matched by the dedication of our team, city partners and thousands of volunteers, is what makes this race a globally recognized event. We are proud to see these collective efforts result in such a significant positive impact for the city."

Charitable giving continues to be a cornerstone of the event, as the official charity program raised $47.1 million for local, national and global nonprofits. When adding in the indirect impact beyond the official charity program, the race's reach generated a charitable impact of over $136 million, a 27% increase and crucial support of local, national and global missions and services.

"Bank of America is incredibly proud of the positive and lasting impact the marathon has on Chicago, including a more than three-quarter-billion dollar impact on our city's economy," said Rita Cook, President, Bank of America Chicago. "Beyond the dollars and cents, this event unites our community, supports local businesses and provides a powerful platform for charitable fundraising. It's a demonstration of our long-standing commitment to the people and city of Chicago, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come."

The 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday, October 11, at Grant Park.

Bank of America Sports Commitment

Bank of America partners with the most iconic brands in sports as part of its work to create new and deepen existing client relationships, engage teammates and make a lasting economic impact, globally and locally. Beyond its partnership with Bank of America Chicago Marathon and the Chicago Distance Series, Bank of America supports events across endurance, soccer and golf with events like The Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, the Great Ethiopian Run International 10km and its associated Children's Races, FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. Soccer Federation and all 27 U.S. National Teams, The Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Bank of America rallies around these partnerships to drive business, build its brand and make an impact across 35 countries and nearly 100 U.S. local markets in which they operate. For additional information on Bank of America's commitment to sports, visit Bank of America's sports webpage.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

In its 48th year, on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, more than a million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $755.9 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 8, Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to the Chicago Marathon website.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

