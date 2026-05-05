PORTLAND THORNS ANNOUNCE BANK OF AMERICA AS PARTNER TO EXPAND COMMUNITY ACCESS TO SOCCER AND OFFICIAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNER

Collaboration benefits families, youth, and business community across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Thorns today announced a new multi-year community-focused partnership with Bank of America as well as naming the company the club's Official Wealth Management Partner. Built on a shared commitment to community impact, the partnership will create meaningful opportunities for youth, families, and businesses across the Portland region.

Central to the partnership is Soccer with Us, Bank of America's signature community program focused on expanding access to the game of soccer for youth. In collaboration with the Thorns, the initiative will help remove barriers to participation and create more opportunities for kids across Portland to experience the sport in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"Two of Portland's most established institutions coming together means we can do this at real scale," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Portland Thorns. "Through Soccer with Us, youth clinics, and our 'My First Game' experience, we're opening the game up to more kids and families across the region. Bank of America is putting real resources behind all of it, and that's what makes this partnership significant."

Through the partnership, Bank of America will also sponsor a series of youth clinics throughout the season, further extending access to high-quality coaching and engagement opportunities for young players. Additionally, the collaboration will support the Thorns' "My First Game" experience, helping introduce new fans to the club and ensuring more families have the opportunity to attend a match at Providence Park for the first time. Bank of America branding will also be featured on the Thorns' training kit, worn by players during organized practices and training sessions.

"The Portland Thorns are a source of pride and inspiration across our region," said Marc Compton, Oregon and Southwest Washington managing director, Bank of America Private Bank. "Beyond being cultural icons, they embody the power of women's sports to drive lasting economic benefits that uplift local businesses and contribute to Portland's overall vitality. Together, we will create pathways for more young people around Portland to learn, grow, and envision big things for their futures."

In recognition of the growing influence of women's sports to inspire and drive lasting economic impact and empowerment, the Thorns-Bank of America partnership will uplift local entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Game Ball Delivery and the Playmakers of Portland program, spotlighting business owners and community leaders.

About Portland Thorns

Founded in 2012, the Portland Thorns are a global leader in women's soccer, defined by unmatched fan support, championship success, and a longstanding commitment to excellence since their inaugural 2013 season. The Thorns have created one of the premier environments in women's sports at Providence Park, leading the NWSL in average attendance for a league-record ninth time in 2025 and hosting four of the five largest-attended matches during the 2025 season. Portland is the winningest club in NWSL history, capturing a league-record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, while qualifying for the postseason a league-high 11 times. Looking ahead, the club's investment in the world's first dual-sport women's performance center, the Kaiser Permanente Performance Center, set to open in 2026, will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact:

Matthew Radmanovich, Portland Thorns Britney Sheehan, Bank of America 1.310.800.4714 1.425.467.9744 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation