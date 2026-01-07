2025 CHARITABLE DONATIONS FROM PHOENIX INVESTORS, AFFILIATE PHOENIX CONSTRUCTION, & CRIVELLO FAMILY FOUNDATION NUMBER IN THE DOZENS

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors, Phoenix Construction, and the Crivello Family Foundation are proud to reflect on a year defined by purpose, partnership, and giving back to their host communities. United by a shared commitment to strengthening the places where we live and work, the three affiliates supported a wide range of charitable initiatives throughout 2025 focused on uplifting communities, expanding opportunity, and making a meaningful difference for individuals and families. Through ongoing collaboration with local organizations and government officials alongside a sincere faith in long-term impact, these efforts underscore a continued dedication to responsible leadership, community engagement, and building a stronger future together.

In campaigns both large and small, Phoenix Investors, Phoenix Construction, and the Crivello Family Foundation have given back to over 20 organizations this year, offering everything from monetary support to technical and real estate support. These organizations include, but are not limited to:

Aurora Health Care Foundation

Bakhita House

Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC)

Cristo Rey Jesuit Milwaukee High School

Endicott Holiday Parade Committee

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Helping Hands High Point

Jewish Community Center

Kinship Community Food Center

Lutheran Home Foundation

Marquette University Center Real Estate

Mayor's Special Events, Michigan City

Milwaukee Fire Department

Milwaukee Police Department

Oak Creek Jr Knights

Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation

Pathfinders

Peltz Center for Jewish Life

Playground Warriors

Purdue University Northwest

Running Rebels

Salvation Army

Seeds of Health

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women

Street Angels

WaterSAFE MKE

"This past year has confirmed what's always been at the core of our organizations—that strong communities are built through commitment, collaboration, and care," said Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of all three organizations. "Across Phoenix Investors, Phoenix Construction, and the Crivello Family Foundation, we're proud to support initiatives that create positive, lasting impact where it matters most. Giving back isn't just something we do; it's part of who we are, and we remain dedicated to continuing this work alongside the communities we're fortunate enough to be part of."

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and release of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. In addition to being one of the country's largest owners of industrial real estate, Phoenix has expanded its platform to include the acquisition and repositioning of data center assets, supporting the growing demand for digital infrastructure. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States positively transforms communities and restarts the economic engine in the communities we serve. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 85 million square feet and spanning 27 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

About Phoenix Construction

As an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, Phoenix Construction specializes in transforming the backbone of American industry. From coast to coast, we renovate and redevelop commercial and industrial properties to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy. Whether it's breathing new life into aging warehouses, upgrading manufacturing facilities, modernizing office campuses, or constructing data centers, we deliver results that are built to last.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixconstruction.us.

About the Crivello Family Foundation

The Crivello Family Foundation provides transformational support that grows neighborhoods and improves the quality of life for this generation and the next while meeting people's immediate basic needs. We believe that a healthy commitment to the well-being of our community is a vital component of our business. To facilitate this commitment, we are always looking for new groups to partner with for the betterment of our community.

For more information, please visit https://crivellofoundation.org.

