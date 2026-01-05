PHOENIX INVESTORS EXPERIENCES RECORD GROWTH IN 2025

PORTFOLIO INCREASES TO APPROXIMATELY 85 MILLION SQUARE FEET AND NEW INFRASTRUCTURE & DATA CENTER VERTICAL IS LAUNCHED

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside its affiliates, Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce that 2025 marked another record year of growth. Phoenix's portfolio now totals approximately 85 million square feet spanning 27 states. During the year, Phoenix's affiliates launched a dedicated, full-service infrastructure & AI data center vertical, assembling a specialized team and advancing multiple large-scale deployments nationwide, further diversifying and strengthening its investment platform.

In 2025, Phoenix announced the acquisition of approximately 9 million square feet of core industrial real estate across Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Michigan, Texas, New York, Ohio, Iowa, and Mississippi, further cementing its position as one of the largest private owners of industrial property in the United States. "We have built a platform designed to source and execute at scale," said Anthony Crivello, Phoenix's President. "With substantial capital ready to deploy and a robust acquisition pipeline, we expect 2026 to surpass an already record-setting year."

Among the most recent closings are industrial assets located in Dubuque, IA; Southaven, MS; and Shelbyville, TN. Each property is slated for first-class renovations, with available space currently being marketed to tenants seeking high-quality industrial facilities in strategic markets.

The property in Dubuque, IA at 2150 Kerper Boulevard features 287,025 square feet of industrial-zoned space, 12 docks, and a rail spur serviced by Canadian Pacific. It's ideal for heavy manufacturing or distribution and offers extensive car and trailer parking as well as access to a quality blue-collar workforce.

The facility at 8735 Hamilton Road in Southaven, MS offers prospective tenants 238,146 square feet of industrial and office space, also featuring economic incentives for investors. The property is fully fenced, is located adjacent to I-55, and features building signage opportunities. An additional 10 acres of excess land is available for expansion efforts, as well.

The Shelbyville, TN property at 342 Shelbyville Mills Road features 384,000 square feet and recently renovated office space. The property is zoned for heavy industrial, provides ample parking, and is fully fenced and secure with a guard shack.

An array of renovations including but not limited to white-box treatments, lighting upgrades, exterior painting, floor and parking lot resurfacing, and roof work is slated for each of these properties.

In addition to Phoenix's expanding industrial portfolio, 2025 marked the official launch of a new infrastructure & data center-centric vertical within the company. Phoenix has combined a group of its seasoned personnel with a top-tier team of industry professionals dedicated to the development and acquisition of infrastructure and AI data center campuses, positioning the platform for significant near- and long-term growth.

"These acquisitions reflect our conviction in core industrial real estate and our belief in the continued demand for well-positioned, high-quality industrial assets," said Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix's Chairman & Founder. "The formation of our infrastructure & AI data center vertical represents a natural evolution given our existing portfolio includes many sites with heavy infrastructure, electric power, and other natural resources. With the team we've built, we are exceptionally well positioned to scale these campuses and ventures in the years ahead."

Looking toward 2026 and beyond, Phoenix intends to accelerate core industrial acquisition activity, further expand its infrastructure & AI data center platform, and continue growing its national footprint. The firm credits its momentum to the collective efforts of its exceptional employees, suppliers, brokers, banking partners, and equity partners, whose support has been integral in executing the company's successful growth strategy.

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and release of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. In addition to being one of the country's largest owners of industrial real estate, Phoenix has expanded its platform to include the acquisition and repositioning of data center assets, supporting the growing demand for digital infrastructure. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States positively transforms communities and restarts the economic engine in the communities we serve. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 85 million square feet and spanning 27 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com .

