2025 Chery International User Summit: Shaping the Industry's Future Through Co-Creation and Innovation

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony，Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (9973.HK), elaborated on the strategic essence of "Co-Create, Co-Define."

From January to September 2025, Chery Group's global sales surpassed 2 million units, with European sales more than doubling year-on-year to reach 145,000 units, showcasing the tangible value of global co-creation.

Mr. Yin emphasized that Chery is evolving from an automobile manufacturer into a builder of intelligent mobility ecosystems. Guided by the principle "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," the Group continues to advance localization by partnering with local universities and enterprises to develop localized products and nurture local talent, striving to become a truly local enterprise.

He also emphasized that ESG is central to sustainable development. Chery will continue working with international organizations to advance low-carbon technologies and public welfare initiatives, fulfilling its responsibility as a global corporate citizen. Mr. Yin concluded by reaffirming Chery Group's commitment to building an open, inclusive, and sustainable automotive ecosystem together with its global partners.

Co-Creation — Building an Open and Collaborative User Ecosystem

Global Voices, Shared Stories

At the User Awards Ceremony, representatives from Vietnam, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Indonesia shared their stories of connection with Chery.

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, brand ambassador for OMODA & JAECOO Vietnam, integrates sustainability into brand communication. Samurai Farai, a South African artist, infused local culture into Chery through creative vehicle art. Mussa Ramazanov from Kazakhstan demonstrated the reliability of EXEED vehicles after driving over 100,000 km. Carlos Guisado from Spain and his family showcased their deep trust by choosing the OMODA & JAECOO brand. Humam from Indonesia built a local community of over 300 Chery owners, forming a thriving content ecosystem.

From CHERY, OMODA & JAECOO, and EXEED to iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED, users around the world are not just customers — they are co-creators shaping Chery's global brand narrative. Their authentic engagement gives Chery a warmer, more human presence in the global marketplace.

Expanding the ESG Alliance: Building a Global Network for Sustainability

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of the Chery Global ESG Advisory Alliance, marking a major upgrade in Chery's sustainability strategy.

This year, the alliance expanded significantly — welcoming new globally influential members such as the IUCN, the United Nations University, and the Asian Paralympic Committee.

The alliance now encompasses a broader network of media, NGOs, and financial institutions, fostering a rich, collaborative ecosystem.

Notably, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attended in person and officially joined the alliance as an ESG Advisor.

His participation not only enhanced the alliance's international credibility but also reflected global recognition of Chery's sustainability roadmap. Through this upgraded alliance, Chery is transforming ESG from an internal corporate initiative into a global collaborative movement, promoting deep cooperation in low-carbon R&D, public welfare programs, and industry standardization.

At the ESG strategy level, Chery has built a comprehensive framework supported by three key pillars: "Low-Carbon Transition and Nature Positive," "Value Chain Collaboration," and "Self-Discipline and Compliance Development." The Group has already made substantial progress across multiple dimensions.

On the technological front, Chery promotes low-carbon transformation through innovations such as the Mars Architecture Hybrid Platform and solid-state battery technology.

On the environmental front, it became the first Chinese automaker to receive a mutual recognition report for Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) between China and the EU.

On the social responsibility front, Chery continues to collaborate with UNICEF on the "Empowering Every Child's Learning Journey" initiative and works with the IUCN to advance global nature conservation projects — demonstrating its firm commitment to turning ESG promises into tangible action.

Co-Define — Shaping the Strategic Blueprint for Intelligent Mobility

Strategic Elevation Defines a New Paradigm for Intelligent Mobility

In the grand finale, Mr. Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, delivered a keynote speech themed "Co-Creating Sustainable Development, Co-Defining the Future Ecosystem," elaborating on Chery's strategic evolution from a traditional automaker to a builder of intelligent mobility ecosystems.

He noted that Chery has ranked No.1 among Chinese brands in overseas sales for 22 consecutive years, with monthly exports exceeding 100,000 units for five consecutive months. Its new energy vehicle growth rate leads among China's top five auto brands, and PHEV models have achieved No.1 retail sales in multiple markets — achievements that firmly validate the foundation of Chery's strategic transformation.

Driven by the global trends of low-carbon transition and AI intelligence, the automotive industry is rapidly evolving toward an integrated "vehicle + ecosystem" model. In this context, Chery is building a comprehensive technology ecosystem that transcends the traditional automotive domain — one that deeply integrates users, vehicles, robots, and big data.

This system is anchored in intelligent, connected new energy vehicles, while extending into emerging fields such as flying cars, robotaxis, robotics, photovoltaics, and green energy, forming a diversified and synergistic innovation network. Moving forward, Chery will dedicate part of its teams to the automotive business and others to the research, development, and operation of new ventures like robotics, jointly shaping a future-oriented mobility ecosystem.

Mr. Zhang further detailed Chery's roadmap: Strengthening leadership in PHEV hybrid and BEV electric platforms. Accelerating commercialization of autonomous driving technologies. Advancing innovation in robotics and aerial mobility. Deepening localization under the philosophy "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere."

This strategic transformation marks Chery's evolution from a traditional automaker into a green, intelligent mobility technology company that co-creates, co-defines, and co-prospers with its users and partners. By building an open and collaborative innovation ecosystem, Chery is not only redefining the boundaries of the mobility industry but also opening new pathways for shared growth with global partners.

Co-Create. Co-Define. Co-Win the Future.

Through its dynamic structure of speeches, dialogues, and collaborative announcements, the 2025 Chery International User Summit vividly embodied its theme of "Co-Create, Co-Define."

From Ban Ki-moon's participation to user stories from across the globe, from the robotic performances that opened the event to the upgraded ESG Alliance, Chery conveyed a clear message to the world:

It is not building a closed product system, but an open, evolving, user-driven mobility ecosystem.

As technology converges with humanity, and users evolve from product consumers to ecosystem co-creators, Chery's vision extends beyond cars — toward a new way for people to connect with the world.

SOURCE Chery International

