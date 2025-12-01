2025 Constipation Awareness Month: Keep Things Moving

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December for Constipation Awareness Month, IFFGD is shedding a light on common causes, prevention, and treatments. As well as promoting healthy conversations and lifestyle habits to support bowel movements.

Constipation affects millions, approximately 1 out of every 6-7 people worldwide and annually leading to more than 1.5 million healthcare provider visits in the United States alone. However, since bowel patterns can vary significantly from one person to another, defining constipation can be quite challenging. Recognizing the signs and symptoms associated with constipation can help you seek appropriate care and treatment options. Common signs include fewer bowel movements than usual, hard stools, straining, or pain. As well as a feeling of incomplete emptying. Although constipation symptoms are not limited to just bowel movements. Abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating or visible swelling, and nausea, have all been associated with constipation. Short–term constipation can follow changes in diet or activity. Ongoing symptoms deserve attention from a healthcare professional.

The bathroom is not the only place people with this condition suffer. People who suffer with constipation suffer in every aspect of daily life, from school or work to household chores. Even though it affects millions, talking about this illness is not easy. Ceciel Rooker, IFFGD President says, "There are a lot of people who are scared to talk about digestive health," she continued stating, "IFFGD just wants everyone to feel comfortable seeking help and finding relief."

As IFFGD continues its mission, the organization emphasizes the importance of both public understanding and open communication about gastrointestinal health, especially during Constipation Awareness Month. By providing accessible education, resources, and a supportive community, IFFGD encourages individuals and families to advocate for their digestive well-being and to reach out for help when needed. Through collaborative efforts with healthcare providers and increased awareness initiatives, IFFGD is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding constipation and other GI disorders, ultimately empowering people to take proactive steps toward improved digestive health and quality of life.

This year, IFFGD invites everyone to join their social campaign using #KeepThingsMoving and #ConstipationAwarenessMonth25. You can also join IFFGD's awareness campaign by downloading and sharing information in the Constipation Awareness Month Media Toolkit to open up the dialogue on digestive health. To learn more about constipation visit aboutconstipation.org. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact IFFGD at [email protected], (414) 964-1799.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve care by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic GI conditions. Learn more about IFFGD at www.iffgd.org.

