2025 Let's Talk GERD: GERD Awareness Week Shines a Light on a Common Digestive Disorder

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) launches #LetsTalkGERD, a social campaign raising awareness about Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GERD Awareness Week is observed every year during the week of Thanksgiving and is an opportunity to raise awareness about gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD affects an estimated 1 in 5 or more of adult men and women in the U.S. population and it also occurs in children, making it the most prevalent gastrointestinal (GI) disorder in the country. Although common, this disease is so often unrecognized, and its symptoms are misunderstood. Early detection allows for timely treatment, preventing the condition from progressing and reducing the risk of more severe complications. Frequent, worsening, or persistent heartburn signals that it's time to see your healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented "This year's theme Let's Talk GERD really speaks to how heartburn is not specific to GERD and can result from other disorders that occur inside and outside the esophagus. All too often, GERD is either self-treated or mistreated." GERD is a condition where stomach contents flow back (reflux) into the esophagus, causing troublesome symptoms and/or possible damage to the esophagus. Two common symptoms people may experience are heartburn and acid regurgitation (refluxed material into the mouth). Other symptoms may also occur. These include:

Difficulty or pain when swallowing

Excessive belching

The feeling of food sticking in the esophagus

Chronic sore throat or irritated Laryngitis

Inflammation of the gums

The erosion of tooth enamel

Morning hoarseness

A sour taste in the mouth

IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "It is essential for individuals who suffer the chronic and recurrent symptoms of GERD to seek an accurate diagnosis, to work with their physician, and to receive the most effective treatment available." Over time, people with chronic heartburn are at greater risk for complications, including stricture or a potentially pre-cancerous disease that involves a cellular change in the esophagus called Barrett's esophagus. Consulting a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment is essential.

This year GERD Awareness Week is November 23-29, 2025. Through this week-long campaign, IFFGD's goal is to emphasize the symptoms, risks, and treatment options — while encouraging open conversations with healthcare providers – using the hashtags #LetsTalkGERD and #GERDAwarenessWeek on social media platforms to amplify the voice of the patient community. To learn more about GERD, visit www.aboutGERD.org or follow this link to download GERD Awareness Week social images, media toolkit, and the GERD Symptom Tracker to take with you to your next appointment.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. www.iffgd.org.

