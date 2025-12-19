Michelin Named Icon of the Year



MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Marketing Awards (CMA Awards) announces the winners of the 2025 program and introduces a new Icon of the Year honor, awarded to The Michelin Guide. Marketers were recognized for standout work across 14 consumer packaged goods categories. Submissions for the 2026 awards are now open; marketers are invited to apply here .

2025 Consumer Marketing Awards Honors 14 Marketing Visionaries

Inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson's "On Self-Reliance," the CMAs celebrate creativity and bold marketing approaches. Entry fees support the next generation through university entrepreneurship scholarships. The program launched with a $5,000 seed contribution from Los Angeles-based Kearny Real Estate. CMA judges represent leaders across marketing, media, and consumer behavior. Submissions for the 2026 awards are now open. The 2025 CMA Winners are:

Icon of the Year - The Michelin Guide – Honored for marketing that reshaped culture. Launched in 1926 as a "tires-to-table" strategy encouraging people to drive farther, the Guide's star system (expanded to one-, two-, and three-stars in 1931) evolved into a global benchmark for culinary excellence and a pop-culture force—from Julia Child to Anthony Bourdain and Apple TV's Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars with Jesse Burgess. Michelin helped glamorize the chef profession and elevate modern foodie culture.

Best Line Extension – Absolut Vodka – For expanding into ready-to-drink with Absolut Ready-to-Serve Cocktails, pairing innovation and convenience with the brand's premium identity.

Best Launch Strategy – Drink TRIP – For bringing magnesium-infused beverages from Europe to the U.S., anchored by a partnership with the CALM app, plus modern wellness messaging and education.

Best Logo – Fine Moments – For minimalist design and smart typography that modernizes the handwritten note and communicates the brand's intentionality for a young customer.

Best Mission – Zenos Health – For advancing biohacking with science-backed, personalized wellness and design-led packaging that makes optimal living approachable.

Best Packaging – Reflective Tarot – For a discovery-forward premium presentation: die-cut box, textured papers, holographic stock, and museum-quality illustrations that perfectly targets the spiritual wellness customer.

Best Positioning – DAISE Beauty – For capturing the imagination of tweens with mood-matching and colorful neon branding and playful, collectible products.

Best Publicity Placements – Squishmallows – For sustained PR velocity and cultural ubiquity across media, gift guides, and social platforms.

Best PR Event – Zenos Health – For their event in the UAE, blending cutting-edge wellness with immersive, destination-driven storytelling in an exotic locale.

Best Social Campaign – Purity Coffee – For educational short-form content on "clean" coffee, using Reels, influencers, and searchable hashtags to build trust.

Best Tagline – SoapStandle – For "The Goo Stops Here," a witty, instantly clear promise that solves the modern bar-soap mess.

Unique Selling Proposition – PetSafe – For congruently scaling a decades-strong promise: keeping pets safe, healthy, happy, and well-trained across 200+ products.

Best Cause Marketing – World Vision – For the Global 6K for Water campaign where supporters are asked to walk, run, or roll six kilometers—the average distance many communities travel daily to collect unsafe water.

Best Multicultural Marketing – Siete Foods – For elevating Indigenous and Mexican-American food traditions into the mainstream that attracted acquisition by Pepsico.

Best Product Design – Asobu – For kid-first drinkware that feels like a "friend," pairing playful character tops with parent-trusted materials.

About: Founded by Consumer Product Events, the Consumer Marketing Awards draw on nearly 40 years of consumer product marketing expertise that recognizes the most effective, creative, and culturally relevant CPG marketing—while funding scholarships for university entrepreneurship students across the United States. For full descriptions of the campaign, please visit here.

