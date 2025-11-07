Consumer Product Events Unveils Its "Start Strong 2026" Must-Have List

An Edit That Spotlights the Wellness Brands Redefining Healthy Living in the Year Ahead

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, the product pros at Consumer Product Events are spotlighting the standout essentials to help start 2026 strong. Here is our curated list of favorites that we think will help make resolutions stick.

World Vision – For the new year, we're skipping the trinkets and focusing on gifts that truly matter, including these beautiful handcrafted gifts made by fair-trade artisans. World Vision's online gift catalog provides life-changing help to lift children and families out of poverty.

New Year, New You: Round-Up Stories

Laura Blank | [email protected]

Long Weekend – Soup season's here and we're all about warm and cozy food. These new premium instant soups hit the spot. They're full of clean ingredients, bright flavors, and ready in minutes, making them perfect for busy nights or a light meal.

Claudia B. D'Avanzo | [email protected]

Mama Bird® – Thoughtfully designed to support energy, focus, and mood for the whole family, these brain-focused vitamins embody a "start smart, stay smart" philosophy that makes meaningful wellness a reality. We especially recommend the Women's Multi+ and Kids Multi+ Gummies for their science-backed formulas and kid-approved taste.

Reni Gertner | [email protected]

OHME! – Strawberry Yogurt Crunch is one of our new go-tos: creamy, tangy, and fruity with real strawberries and Canadian Greek yogurt. Think of it as a strawberry milkshake turned crunchy snack—no added sugar, just pure, natural sweetness.

Natasha Jung | [email protected]

Oxford Healthspan – Those in Japan's famed Blue Zones clearly know a thing or two about living well. So when we discovered Primeadine® GF, made with food-derived spermidine from Okinawa's longevity region, we were all in. This science-backed, food-based supplement supports healthy aging naturally—and the founder's story (60 with a biological age of 21!) is another impossible-to-ignore testimonial for a long and vital life.

Reni Gertner | [email protected]

Purity Coffee – From the moment of waking, coffee is non-negotiable—but so is caring for our planet. That's why we love Purity Coffee and Sacred Cups—B-Corp Certified, organic, and tested free from mold, pesticides, and contaminants. It's the clean, conscious coffee that starts each day doing good all the way around.

Ailie Birchfield | [email protected]

Rise Centered – Because we get enough cortisol in daily life—we don't need to be jolted from slumber and the happiness of our morning sheets. We adore the Rise Centered Sunrise Alarm Clock that gently wakes us with the natural warm tones of sunlight.

Emily Byrne | [email protected]

Two Moons Health – Backed by a third party clinical trial, this female doctor and lawyer founder duo created the first-ever seed cycling capsules; organic and vegan. What a smart, simple way to approach the complicated hormone harmony of the female form that supports everything from PMS to better sleep and mood balance.

Olivia Buth | [email protected]

Urban Moonshine – This Vermont-based, women-owned apothecary crafts USDA Certified Organic bitters to ease gas, bloating, and indigestion and support gentle daily detox. Their newest release, Gentian & Ginger Bitters, is a zero-proof, aromatic nod to classic European aperitifs — balanced, earthy, and perfect in sparkling water, mocktails, or as a before- or after-dinner digestive ritual.

Morgan Messersmith | [email protected]

About: Consumer Product Events is a sister company of the consumer packaged goods launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Established in 2009, CPE is a do-it-yourself matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events

(each product representative listed to contact directly)

Trinity Ondek | [email protected] | 310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events