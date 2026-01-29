2025 Controller of the Year Awards - Winners Announced

Jan 29, 2026, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2025 Controller of the Year Awards have been selected after a nomination period and judging process that began in October 2025. The sixth annual program is produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on career development, training resources, research, and recognition.

Corporate Controllers and related titles that have Controller responsibilities including VPs, CFOs, Chief Accounting Officers, and related roles are eligible to enter. Applicants can self-nominate or be nominated by a colleague via a brief online survey that requests confidential and anonymous information on 2025 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background.

All nominations were screened by an algorithm and then judged by Controllers Council Board Advisors. The following Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 10 categories based on size and type, along with public or private classifications, where applicable.

Category/Classification 

2025 Winners

Company/Org

Title

2025 National Controller of the Year

Renee Jewell

Airbnb

Controller

Enterprise/Public/Winner

Jagdeep Saini

Ingredion Inc.

Financial Controller

Enterprise/Private/Winner

Kathy Laux

ShipBob

VP Global Controller

Enterprise/Private/Runner-Up

Yelena Popova

Armanino

Corporate Controller

Enterprise/Private/Runner-Up

Ghemma Winkworth

Fortra

VP Corporate Controller

Medium/Private/Winner

Shannon Cross

Altair Global

VP Corporate Controller

Medium/Private/Runner-Up

Kelly Sharpin Hill

Coast Professional Inc.

Accounting Controller

Small/Private/Winner

Clinton Laechlin

Fayez Sarofim & Co.

VP Finance

Small/Private/Runner-Up

Michael Chernoff

Centerbase

Controller

Small/Private/Runner-Up

William Kennedy

4Front Credit Union

Controller

Start-Up/Private/Winner

Nwokedi Mbanugo

TailScale

Corporate Controller

Not-For-Profit/Large/Winner

Brian Jenkins

St. Louis Zoo

Director of Finance

NFP/Medium/Winner

Samuel Pincich

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Controller

NFP/Medium/Runner-Up

Barbara Salazar

Unity Council

CFO & Controller

"Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their importance in 2025, and the Controller of the Year Awards brings much deserved recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director.

All winners will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2025 National Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

Applications and registration for the 2026 Controller of the Year Awards will begin in October of 2026 at the following link: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/

ABOUT Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ AICPA Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ - Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

