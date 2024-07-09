2025 CX-50: Pricing and Packaging

All-new CX-50 Hybrid bolsters Mazda's electrified line-up in North America

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid returns an EPA estimated 38 mpg combined, allowing drivers to go further

CX-50 Turbo line-up receives more robust list of standard equipment

All CX-50 models receive enhancements to Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE safety features and driver assistance technology

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces pricing for the 2025 Mazda CX-50. This versatile crossover SUV is purpose built for the active lifestyles of our customers.

2025 is an exciting year for CX-50 with the introduction of CX-50 Hybrid, which broadens the compact crossover's appeal to a wider audience in the compact crossover (C-CUV) segment by combining Mazda's design and driving dynamics with greater fuel efficiency and the ability to go further and engage with outdoor activities.

2025 Mazda CX-50

Electrification comes in different forms, and Mazda offers a variety of choices to best suit customer needs. Returning an EPA estimated 38 mpg combined, CX-50 Hybrid offers over 100 miles of extra driving range compared to CX-50 2.5 S models based on the same calculation methodology as fueleconomy.gov.

The 2025 CX-50 is available in ten packages across three capable, confidence-inspiring powertrain choices with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), allowing customers to find the right CX-50 model for them, and for the adventures that lie ahead.

CX-50 2.5 S MODELS

CX-50 2.5 S models are powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque on regular 87-octane fuel. Receiving internal updates for 2025, CX-50 2.5 S models see fuel efficiency increased to an EPA estimated 25 mpg city, 31 mpg freeway and 28 mpg combined, up one mpg in every segment.

This engine is paired to a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-50 2.5 S comes standard with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive and Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Sport and Off-Road modes as well as an available Towing mode on select packages. Drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive control and will help the crossover SUV perform naturally and confidently in a wide variety of driving conditions, or while towing up to 2,000 pounds when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

CX-50 2.5 S Select

New for 2025, all CX-50 models now benefit from the inclusion of Alexa Built-in, allowing the driver to make certain hands-free, voice commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices while in the vehicle. The CX-50 2.5 S Select serves as an impressive entry point to the CX-50 line-up, offering a wide array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. This includes a 10.25-inch full-color center display with HD RadioTM and four USB-C ports, 8-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM integration, with touch functionality, Mazda ConnectTM Infotainment system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start, a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger vents, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, leatherette seating, LED interior lighting, among many other standard features.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-50, standard features include unique 17-inch Black Metallic alloy wheels, tinted privacy glass, LED headlights, rear roof spoiler, roof rails, black power side-view mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and dual exhaust outlets, High Beam Control, and rain-sensing wipers.

As with any Mazda vehicle, safety is a priority for the CX-50, whether on the road or venturing out into nature. For 2025, Mazda has enhanced the standard driver assistance and vehicle safety technology in CX-50 with the inclusion of rear seat alert, vehicle exit warning and an improved version of Smart Brake Support that includes provisions for nighttime pedestrian detection and head-on collision mitigation. Additional standard active and passive safety features carryover to all CX-50 packages and include Smart Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

CX-50 2.5 S Preferred

The CX-50 2.5 S Preferred provides customers an additional level of convenience features by offering heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and heated front seats. For 2025, the CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Package also sees the inclusion of wireless phone charging, bringing the technology into CX-50 at a more accessible price point.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium

The 2025 CX-50 2.5 S Premium sees technology upgrades from the Preferred with the inclusion of Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop and Go ability, a great support to help the driver during high traffic conditions, along with Speed Limit Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, which can improve drivers' situational awareness.

Inside, drivers will enjoy a power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close feature, a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, and SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus

Building upon the Premium, 2.5 S Premium Plus distinguishes itself visually by offering 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with machine-cut black metallic accent and automatic power folding side-view mirrors. Inside the CX-50 cabin, the Premium Plus provides the addition of ventilated front seats, a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat, black leather seating with premium camel stitching trim inserts, two-position driver seat memory, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink® and full color Active Driving Display projected on the windshield.

CX-50 HYBRID MODELS

CX-50 Hybrid models are distinguished from other CX-50 models with subtle styling cues, inside and out, including unique wheel designs, a different lower front bumper design, and the availability of a new red leather interior option.

The CX-50 Hybrid platform has been designed around the Toyota Hybrid System (THS), a powertrain package that is comprised of a 2.5L naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, hybrid EV battery, three electric motors, Electronically-controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT), and standard Electric AWD (eAWD). This setup is good for 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque on regular 87-octane fuel. CX-50 Hybrid has an EPA estimated 38 MPG combined, which is about 40% improved compared to CX-50 2.5 S, this offers customers approximately $575 in fuel savings per year versus CX-50 2.5 S1.

Mazda engineers have calibrated even the finest details of the hybrid powertrain, such as the accelerator pedal response to offer the connected, responsive driving dynamics that CX-50 is known for. Additionally, the availability of tuned drive modes, such as Power or Trail, allow drivers to tailor their experience behind the wheel to match the situation at hand. Enough for hauling a pair of most kinds of jet skis or other smaller weekend toys, towing capacity is rated at 1,500 pounds on all Hybrid packages when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

With incredible chassis rigidity, deft steering and handling, and a keen emphasis on noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) attenuation, the CX-50 Hybrid offers a refined, smooth drive with great dynamics in the compact crossover hybrid segment.

Like other CX-50 models, CX-50 Hybrid places great emphasis on supporting the active lifestyles of the driver. To that end, the cargo area has been optimized around the placement of the hybrid battery in the rear section of the floor, maximizing available storage volume and the ability to fit large objects, like bicycles, inside. Combined with the generous list of available Mazda genuine accessories, CX-50 Hybrid can be the catalyst to going further and doing more.

Likewise, interior comfort is a strong focus on CX-50 Hybrid, with high quality materials, invigorating design, supportive seating front and rear, and a robust suite of features that customers will appreciate on both the everyday drive and during road trips and other excursions.

CX-50 Hybrid Preferred

Kicking things off is the CX-50 Hybrid Preferred model, which is similarly equipped to the 2.5 S Preferred, the CX-50 Hybrid Preferred features a robust list of equipment, including unique 17-inch Hybrid wheels finished in black, 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker audio system, four USB-C ports, wireless phone charging, Alexa Built-in integration, power rear liftgate, and heated front seats, amongst many other niceties.

CX-50 Hybrid Premium

Building off the Preferred Package, the Hybrid Premium features unique black roof rails and black exhaust pipes, as well as some unique features available on other CX-50 models.

The more prominent upgrades occur inside, where CX-50 Hybrid Premium offers luxuries not commonly seen in the hybrid crossover segment. This includes leather seating available in black or a red color that is unique to Hybrid models. From there, features found on other CX-50 Premium models can be found inside Hybrid, including a one-touch power sliding panoramic moonroof, along with the 12-speaker Bose audio system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, and SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription along with Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and go ability, Speed Limit Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus

The range topping Hybrid model, the CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus, incorporates unique 19-inch Hybrid wheels in a split black and machine polished finish that feature an aerodynamic turbine-inspired design, bright roof rails and exhaust pipes, automatic power-folding side mirrors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror with HomeLink, 6-way power passenger seat and 2-position memory setting for the powered driver seat, black metal painted interior trim inserts with available camel stitching on the black interior, ventilated front seats and a full-color Active Driving Display that is projected onto the windshield.

CX-50 2.5 TURBO MODELS

Standard on all 2.5 Turbo models is Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel. This engine is mated to a responsive Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode through the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.

CX-50 Turbo packages also come standard with the i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with Sport and Off-road modes, however Towing mode is exclusive to the Turbo. Towing capacity is rated at 3,500 pounds for 2.5 Turbo models when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo models can be denoted by their unique Turbo badging, larger exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and Adaptive LED front lighting system with LED auto-leveling headlights.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

The CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian offers a higher level of all-terrain performance and styling, emphasizing CX-50's adventurous spirit by offering exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, side rocker garnish, distinctive hood graphics, and a host of outdoor-specific accessories to allow customers to take CX-50 confidently and conveniently into the wild.

Inside, drivers will enjoy powered side mirrors with memory adjust, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and Mazda Online Navigation which offers expanded route guidance with select off-road trail mapping, and the ability to do over-the-air (OTA) updates1.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium

Stepping up from the 2.5 Turbo Meridian, CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium offers a 20-inch wheel and tire package in a black metallic with machine cut finish. A head-up Active Driving Display is projected on the windshield and is bundled with Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as Cruising & Traffic Support technology. CTS is Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control for confident, hands-on driving.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

Topping off the CX-50 is the Turbo Premium Plus which includes all the features listed above and adds a frameless, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror with HomeLink®, a 360° view monitor with a new See-Through View function, front and rear parking sensors and Emergency Lane Keeping – Blind Spot Assist technology, a new Front Cross Traffic Alert as well as rear Smart Brake Support, and enhancements to Smart Brake Support, which now includes Turn-Across Traffic and Front Crossing detection.

CX-50 models will begin arriving in dealership next month, with CX-50 Hybrid models arriving in late 2024. For more information on the Mazda CX-50, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

STARTING MSRP2 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-50 2.5 S Select $30,300 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred $31,650 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $34,000 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $37,500 CX-50 Hybrid Preferred $33,970 CX-50 Hybrid Premium $37,400 CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus $40,050 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition $40,800 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $41,300 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $43,300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Polymetal Gray Metallic $450 Wind Chill Pearl $450 Zircon Sand Metallic $450 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

1 Based on 15,000 miles driven per year at the current national average of $3.58 per gallon; savings estimated using fueleconomy.gov.

2 Mazda Online Navigation System requires Mazda Connected Services to perform over-the-air software updates. Mazda Connected Services is provided during a 1-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. Use of MyMazda App and compatible phone are required. Connected services require cellular or Wi-Fi service. Data fees may apply. Never drive while distracted or while using a hand-held device. If factory-equipped or dealer-installed with Mazda Online Navigation, the accessory SD card must be replaced after three years to continue to receive over-the-air software updates. Please see your Connected Service Owner's Manual for important feature details and related privacy information.

3 MSRP does not include $1,420 for destination and handling ($1,465 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations