Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 32,909 vehicles; a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to November 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 377,736 vehicles sold; a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,522 vehicles in November, an increase of 1 percent compared to November 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 69,223; an increase of .4 percent compared to the same time last year.

November 2025 sales highlights include:

Second best November since 1990 with 32,909 vehicles sold.

Best-ever November sales of CX-50 with 11,583 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 5,982 vehicles, an increase of 5 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 76,814 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 13,810 vehicles; an increase of 1 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 98,161 vehicles sold; an increase of 8 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























November November YOY % % MTD

November November YOY % % MTD



2025 2024 Change DSR

2025 2024 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,255 3,272 (31.1) % (28.3) %

26,532 34,830 (23.8) % (23.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 996 2,333 (57.3) % (55.6) %

18074 20,739 (12.9) % (12.2) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,259 939 34.1 % 39.4 %

8458 14,091 (40.0) % (39.5) %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 443 798 (44.5) % (42.3) %

8,245 7,489 10.1 % 10.9 %

MX-5 259 440 (41.1) % (38.8) %

4389 3,629 20.9 % 21.8 %

MXR 184 358 (48.6) % (46.5) %

3856 3,860 (0.1) % 0.6 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 3,398 6,844 (50.4) % (48.4) %

53935 87,640 (38.5) % (38.0) %

CX-5 10,163 8,733 16.4 % 21.0 %

124934 122,954 1.6 % 2.3 %

CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 4 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-50 TTL 11,583 7,072 63.8 % 70.3 %

99,562 73,358 35.7 % 36.7 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-70 TTL 497 1,820 (72.7) % (71.6) %

13096 9225 42.0 % -

CX-90 TTL 4,570 4,883 (6.4) % (2.7) %

51432 48681 5.7 % 6.4 %

CARS 2,698 4,070 (33.7) % (31.1) %

34,777 42,319 (17.8) % (17.2) %

TRUCKS 30,211 29,352 2.9 % 7.0 %

342,959 341,862 0.3 % 1.0 %























TOTAL 32,909 33,422 (1.5) % 2.4 %

377,736 384,181 (1.7) % (1.0) %













































*Selling Days 25 26





281 283





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations