Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 32,909 vehicles; a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to November 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 377,736 vehicles sold; a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,522 vehicles in November, an increase of 1 percent compared to November 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 69,223; an increase of .4 percent compared to the same time last year.

November 2025 sales highlights include:

  • Second best November since 1990 with 32,909 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever November sales of CX-50 with 11,583 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 5,982 vehicles, an increase of 5 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 76,814 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 13,810 vehicles; an increase of 1 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 98,161 vehicles sold; an increase of 8 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com. 

Mazda3

2,255

3,272

(31.1) %

(28.3) %

26,532

34,830

(23.8) %

(23.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

996

2,333

(57.3) %

(55.6) %

18074

20,739

(12.9) %

(12.2) %

Mazda 3 HB

1,259

939

34.1 %

39.4 %

8458

14,091

(40.0) %

Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

MX-5 Miata

443

798

(44.5) %

(42.3) %

8,245

7,489

10.1 %

MX-5 

259

440

(41.1) %

(38.8) %

4389

3,629

20.9 %

21.8 %

MXR

184

358

(48.6) %

(46.5) %

3856

3,860

(0.1) %

CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

CX-30

3,398

6,844

(50.4) %

(48.4) %

53935

87,640

(38.5) %

(38.0) %

CX-5

10,163

8,733

16.4 %

21.0 %

124934

122,954

1.6 %

2.3 %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

4

0.0 %

CX-50 TTL

11,583

7,072

63.8 %

70.3 %

99,562

73,358

35.7 %

36.7 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

0

0

0.0 %

CX-70 TTL

497

1,820

(72.7) %

(71.6) %

13096

9225

42.0 %

-

CX-90 TTL

4,570

4,883

(6.4) %

(2.7) %

51432

48681

5.7 %

CARS

2,698

4,070

(33.7) %

(31.1) %

34,777

42,319

(17.8) %

(17.2) %

TRUCKS

30,211

29,352

2.9 %

7.0 %

342,959

341,862

0.3 %

TOTAL

32,909

33,422

(1.5) %

2.4 %

377,736

384,181

(1.7) %

