2025 ez1099 Software Now Includes Built-in Direct E-File Add-On Feature to Simplify 1099 Filing!

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the upcoming tax season with the new efile direct add-on feature now available with ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com. This powerful new tool is set to be available well in advance of the upcoming 2025 tax filing year, ensuring clients have ample time to integrate it into the workflow.

This new feature is a testament to our commitment to providing user-friendly and efficient tax solutions. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the release, and prepare to experience a more effortless way to manage 1098 and 1099 form submissions. In other news, we have also added a new form at no additional cost. Form 1099-DA is to report digital asset proceeds from broker transactions.

"Our goal is always to make tax filing simpler," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "That's why the 2025 ez1099 Software now comes with a built-in Direct E-File add-on for quick and easy 1099 submissions."

How can ez1099 streamline my business?

For financially savvy clients, ez1099 simplifies the preparation and e-filing of 1098 and 1099 forms. This software allows for quick, inexpensive, and secure in-house generation and submission of forms.

ez1099 Software offers a secure and centralized tax solution for processing various IRS forms. It supports a wide range of forms, including the 1099, 1098, and 5498 series, as well as W2G, 1096, and 1099-MISC.

Benefits of utilizing ez1099

As with all Halfpricesoft.com software, ez1099 is a high-quality and reasonably priced product.

Easy to use, ez1099's intuitive interface makes it easy for all users, regardless of experience level.

Flexible paper form printing, efiling and quick data import available

Unlimited company accounts and unlimited form processing for one flat rate

Enhanced Security with all data saved locally, no internet connection required and easy backup and restore

Free Trial - Risk-Free Exploration

Experience the full capabilities of ez1099 with the free trial. Explore its features without any financial commitment, credit card requirements, or hidden obligations.

Ensure timely submission to the IRS to avoid penalties. Consider using our ez1099 software to streamline the reporting process.

Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms, in-house. See instructions here for the client's to efile or have the halfpricesoft.com team//halfpricesoft.com/ efile on our clients behalf.

Cost is only $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability . Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp#purchase

At Halfpricesoft.com , our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions . We design our payroll, accounting, check printing, tax filing, and direct deposit tools to save time, reduce costs, and simplify financial management . Trusted by thousands nationwide, we are committed to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

