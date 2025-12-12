2025 Global Artificial Intelligent Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) Held in Macao and Zhuhai

MACAO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), the opening ceremony of the 2025 Global Artificial Intelligent Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) was held at Macao Venetian Convention and Exhibition Center on December 4.

Cen Haohui, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Meng Fanli, Governor of Guangdong Province, Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and other officials attended the opening ceremony.

On December 4 , participants visited the 2025 Global Artificial Intelligent Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE). (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)

With the theme "Bay Area Intelligence, globally embraced ", the expo is held in Macao and Zhuhai simultaneously with a series of supporting events, which attracts over 1,000 enterprises from China and abroad . The Macao exhibition venue mainly focuses on intelligent electronics with three themed halls: the Intelligent Communication and IoT hall, the Intelligent Audio-Visual and Metaverse hall, and the Venture Capital New Concept and International Exhibition hall. The Zhuhai exhibition venue focuses on intelligent machinery, including the Intelligent Equipment and Industrial Internet Hall, the Intelligent Transportation and Future Mobility Hall, and the Smart Home and Wellness Hall.

At the keynote forum held after the opening ceremony, several distinguished guests delivered keynote speeches, including Dan Shechtman, Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureate, and Wang Zhonglin, Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Meanwhile, the White Paper 'Development of Global Intelligent Machinery and Electronic Products Industry: Wisdom Initiates the Future' was released.

Reporters observed that the "Macao Innovation and Technologyl" in the Macao exhibition venue attracted many attentions. This section gathers more than 50 technology innovation enterprises and 4 institutions of higher education in Macao, showcasing the scientific research strength and industrialization achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart healthcare, and the Internet of Things (IoT). A number of thematic events will also be held here.

Wang Ning, President of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), stated an interview about his hope to develop the expo into a communication platform for the global electronic products and intelligent manufacturing sectors, from where it can promote enterprises' integration withglobal industrial chain and facilitate international cooperation.

Guided by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, and hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), the expo will run until December 6.

SOURCE China Electronics Chamber of Commerce