2025 Info-Tech Awards: Top IT Leaders and Innovators Honored in Info-Tech Research Group's Global Awards Program

The 2025 Info-Tech Awards highlight both individual and organizational achievements through two distinct streams, Leader of the Year and Innovator of the Year, each celebrating excellence, transformation, and visionary impact. Winners were identified based on a combination of nominations, diagnostic data, and interviews.

"The 2025 Info-Tech Awards winners represent the highest standard of IT leadership," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Global Services Officer, Hannes Scheidegger. "This year's recipients are leading organizations through exponential change by embedding innovation, governance, and strategy into every layer of IT. These leaders demonstrate that when technology and leadership align, organizations can truly thrive. This is the age where the strength and value of IT is at the forefront of nearly every organization across every industry."

The Info-Tech Awards program has grown significantly since its inception, now celebrating both individuals and organizations across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region and representing Large & Enterprise, Small & Medium, and International divisions. The 2025 awards underscore the firm's ongoing commitment to empowering IT leaders with the research, data, and tools needed to drive measurable success and transformation.

2025 Info-Tech Awards Winners

This year's winners represent diverse industries, including the public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and higher education. Each recipient demonstrated exemplary performance across Info-Tech's diagnostics and frameworks, translating research-backed guidance into real-world impact. Their achievements reflect the growing influence of IT in shaping business strategy, improving operations, and fostering resilience in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

The 2025 Info-Tech Awards feature five distinct categories that recognize excellence across the global IT community: Innovator of the Year, Women Leading IT, IT Transformation, IT Impact, and IT Excellence.

Innovator of the Year Award

Recognizing organizations that implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives that deliver measurable value and redefine excellence within their industries, the following winners have been named for 2025:

North America – Large and Enterprise Division

Ontario Power Generation (Canada)



Alcoa Corporation (USA)



General Dynamics Mission Systems (USA)



Choice Hotels International (USA)



Kruger Inc (Canada)



ChristianaCare, (USA)



Humana (USA)

North America – Small and Medium Division

The American Institute of Architects (USA)



BC Investment Corporation (Canada)



DISC/WestEd (USA)



Xpress Global Systems, LLC. (USA)



Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (USA)



VDURA (USA)

International

CAF Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina y el Caribe (Latin America)



Sime Motors (APAC)



Sophos Ltd. (EMEA)



alfanar group (EMEA)



Orbia (Latin America)

Women Leading IT Award

Highlighting women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship, inspiring future generations of technology leaders, the following winners have been named for the Women Leading IT award for 2025:

North America – Large and Enterprise Division

Gauri Kapur, VP of Corporate Applications and Data Analytics, Hitachi Vantara, (USA)



Yodit Moges, Platform Engineering Leader, Agile & DevOps Transformation, The World Bank Group, (USA)



Emily Xu, Chief Digital and Information Officer, EVP, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) (USA)



Denise Reilly Hughes, Secretary of the Agency of Digital Services and State Chief Information Officer, State of Vermont (USA)



Deb Anderson, CIO, Endeavor Health (USA)

North America – Small and Medium Division

Helen Norris, CIO, Chapman University (USA)



Caitlyn Truong, CEO, Zengines (USA)



Tonya Reeder, CIO, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (USA)



Navpreet Uppal, Director of IT, Defence Construction Canada (Canada)



Darla Dodge, Senior Deputy Director/Chief Operations Officer, The State of Nevada Governor's Technology Office (USA)



Emma McGrattan, CTO, Actian (USA)

International

Gudani Mukatuni, CIO, Glacier Financial Holdings (EMEA)



May Lam, CIO, Australian Payment Plus (APAC)



Gogutsa Gelashvili, Platform Systems Tribe Lead, TBC Bank (EMEA)



Aisha Almheiri, Director IT, Sharjah Airport (EMEA)



Lucille Britz, Security Head for SEA Markets, MTN Group Limited (EMEA)

IT Transformation Award

Celebrating members who executed strategic initiatives that strengthened alignment between IT and business priorities, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook framework, the following leaders have been recognized for IT Transformation in 2025:

North America

Katie Laugesen, CIO, New York Life Insurance (USA)



Jared Mattravers, Associate CIO, St. Lukes Health System, (USA)



Chris Mazzarella, CIO, City of Tucson (USA)



Sandy Ulrich, Senior Vice President, IT, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group (USA)



Lambert Hubel, Director of IT, Developmental Disabilities Resource Center, (USA)



Rob Brown, Chief Technology Officer, Unity Homes Inc. (USA)



Steve Januario, CIO, BILL (USA)



Jim Ganotis, Director of IT, Destination Cleveland, (USA)



Marwan Farah, Senior Advisor, Enterprise Architecture and Security, SSC (Canada)

International

Phathizwe Malinga, CIO, PG Group (EMEA)

IT Impact Award

Recognizing members who achieved top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with business goals, based on results from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, the following winners have been named for an IT Impact Award this year:

North America – Large and Enterprise Division

Jackson Jeng, Chief Information Officer & Res Administrator, UCLA (USA)



Erikk Ross, IT Director, Lake County, FL (USA)



Jeff Holder, CIO, Darling Ingredients (USA)



Isaac Abbs, CIO, Pima County Community College District (USA)



AJ Grande, Senior Director, Enterprise Technology, Suns Legacy Partners, (USA)

North America – Small and Medium Division

Brian Mulcahey, CIO, Sunflower Bank (USA)



Steven Takeda, CIO, Hawaii National Bank (USA)



Steven Nino, CIO, Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians (USA)



Kim Young, VP of Information Systems, Experience Grand Rapids (USA)



Bonnie Pohlschneider, IT Director, Champaign Residential Services Inc (USA)

International

Abby Tripathi, CIO, Australian Red Cross (APAC)



Paul Keen, Group IT Director, Bloor Homes Ltd (EMEA)



Bashayer O. Alnuhait, Head of IT Strategy, Arab National Bank (EMEA)



Javier Sanchez, CIO, CAF - Corporacion Andina de Fomento (Latin America)



Esteban Remecz, CIO VP, Maxion Wheels (EMEA)

IT Excellence Award

Honoring leaders who improved IT processes and operational performance using the firm's IT Management & Governance Diagnostic, the following leaders have been named as recipients of the firm's 2025 IT Excellence Award:

North America – Large and Enterprise Division

Keith Halman, Associate Vice Chancellor and CIO, Texas Tech University System (USA)



Terry Theobald, CIO, County of Ventura, (USA)



Mark Eimer, CIO, Hackensack Meridian Health (USA)



Sean Stoyles, VP IT, Lactalis USA (USA)

North America – Small and Medium Division

Lorraine Purcell, Senior Management Analyst, City of Livermore (USA)



Alfred Ng, Chief Technology Officer, Beanfield Technologies Inc (Canada)



Jennie Webb, VP IT, Bioventus LLC (USA)



Julie Klusack, CIO - Head of IT, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company (USA)

International

Brad Rosman, Manager Architecture and Innovation, St. John Ambulance Western Australia (APAC)



Josh Bovell, CIO, Private Company (APAC)



Beatrice Heneghan, Director of ICT, University of Galway (EMEA)



Heather Wolyniec, CTO, MSWA (APAC)



Steve Carroll, CIO, DP World Australia Limited (APAC)

