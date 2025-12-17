The Next Era of Industry Will Be Defined by Ecosystems, Autonomy, and Accelerated Competition, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As rapid advances in AI, autonomous operations, and connected value chains reshape every sector, many organizations still lack the structured foresight needed to guide long-term transformation. A newly published resource from Info-Tech Research Group is designed to help business and tech executives visualize the future of their specific industries and lay down a foundation for a transformed organization. The firm's Develop Your Industry of the Future Report provides a phased, customizable methodology that leaders can use to map emerging tech trends to strategic capabilities and identify AI and digital opportunities and use cases that will define their industry over the next three to five years.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Industries are entering a period of accelerated reinvention as AI, autonomous systems, geopolitical pressures, and demographic shifts converge. Yet despite years of digital investments, many organizations continue to experience fragmented progress, with isolated pockets of innovation and significant maturity gaps across regions, functions, and business units. According to newly published insights from Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, this uneven digital evolution leaves organizations vulnerable as industries undergo structural change and traditional boundaries disappear. The firm's Develop Your Industry of the Future Report offers a structured approach for leaders to anticipate disruption, define the capabilities that matter most, and build an industry-specific vision before competitive forces render reactive strategies ineffective.

Exemplifying the framework in asset-heavy industries like manufacturing, Info-Tech's analysis reveals that rising input costs, sustainability mandates, volatile supply chains, AI-accelerated disruption, and shifting customer expectations are creating pressure to innovate on legacy players who can no longer lag behind early adopters. While the incremental digital optimization may have worked in the past, the next phase will reward organizations that adopt a forward-looking view of their industry landscape and take bold action today.

"Organizations don't collapse overnight. They are outpaced," says Manish Jain, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to stop treating the future as a distant possibility. The future is already here, unfolding in real time. Executives who rely on incrementalism or isolated pilots will fall behind. The organizations that succeed will be the ones that anticipate change, identify where technology strengthens or weakens their capabilities, and make decisive moves before the market forces them to."

Key Pressures Accelerating Industry Transformation

Although there is growing awareness of digital disruption, Info-Tech's resource highlights several systemic pressures that make structured foresight essential. These include:

Disrupted supply chains and rising input costs that challenge traditional production and distribution models.

AI-accelerated automation and autonomous systems that change how value is created across the enterprise.

Connected physical and digital ecosystems that push industries toward outcome-based services and circular, closed-loop models.

Evolving regulatory, sustainability, and workforce dynamics that require new ways of orchestrating operations and talent.

Fragmented digital maturity within organizations, resulting in isolated innovation that does not scale.

The firm notes that the next decade will not reward conservative approaches that deliver only incremental optimization. Organizations that embrace these shifts will unlock exponential gains, including faster cycle times, radical improvements in productivity, near zero downtime, and entirely new revenue models. Laggards risk commoditization, margin erosion, and talent flight.

Info-Tech's Structured Approach to Building an Industry of the Future Report

To help organizations prepare for accelerating disruption, Info-Tech's Develop Your Industry of the Future Report introduces a structured, three-phase methodology that guides leaders in developing a customized Industry of the Future Report tailored to their specific sector, subindustry, and organizational context. The phased approach includes:

Phase 1: Identify Strategic Business Capabilities

Leaders clarify strategic goals, define core value levers, and identify the business capabilities most critical to long-term competitiveness.

Phase 2: Map Tech Trends to Strategic Capabilities

Organizations review emerging trends such as agentic AI, autonomous operations, unified cybersecurity, and end-to-end value visibility, then map these trends to strategic capabilities to understand where they strengthen or weaken business performance.

Phase 3: Review and Prioritize Digital Use Cases

Leaders identify digital opportunities and specific use cases emerging from the intersection of capabilities and trends. Use cases are assessed for impact and adoption readiness, then prioritized to guide transformation investments. The results are consolidated into a tailored Industry of the Future Report.

This structured approach equips organizations with a clear, future-facing roadmap that links technology investments to business value, ensuring leaders make informed decisions grounded in strategic foresight rather than reactive pressure.

Closing the Foresight Gap

Info-Tech emphasizes that organizations must evolve from reacting to disruption to proactively shaping their industry's future. Traditional operating models, fragmented digital initiatives, and siloed decision-making cannot support the pace of change now underway. By adopting a structured foresight methodology, leaders can align stakeholders, guide investment decisions, and position their organizations to lead rather than catch up.

The firm's newly published report includes templates, capability maps, trend analysis tools, digital opportunity frameworks, and customizable executive presentation materials that help leaders translate future scenarios into immediate action. By applying Info-Tech's approach, executive teams can strengthen resilience, accelerate transformation, and prepare their organizations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven landscape.

