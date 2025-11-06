2025 Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success Event Celebrates the Latino Business Community with SCORE and Mercy University School of Business

Network with Latino Thought Leaders, on the Impact of AI to Grow Your Small Business, Engage Wellness Experts for Peak Performance, Be Captivated by Live Music and a Flamenco Dancer, Enjoy Authentic Latin Food and Beverages, Last call for Tickets are 2 for 1 while they last!

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Biz Today and Mercy University have joined forces to celebrate the Latino business community. Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success Event is a celebration of Latino work, life, and culture. In addition to great food and music, attendees will be inspired by keynote speaker AI Executive Carmit DiAndrea, learn from a panel of business experts with representatives from the finance, technology, sports, medical, and food industries.

Tina Trevino, Latin Biz Today, partner, VP Community Relations said: "We have set one of best talent and thought leadership line ups. This event is primed an AI evening of Latin work life and culture, networking fun for all."

¡Bienvenidos al 2025 Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success

AI for Small Business Owners & Start Ups

**Join us ** for an exciting all inclusive, fun filled evening in **midtown Manhattan ** to connect with entrepreneurs and business professionals and the Latino business community. Elevate your professional journey, experience, business insights where Latino culture, music, food & beverages will excite your senses and stimulate your mindshare.

November 6th 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET

When: November 6th 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET

Where: 265 West 37th Street, New York NY

10 Reasons Why the Evening will be unforgettable!

An All-Inclusive Experience!

Ignite Your Vision: Be inspired by keynote speaker Carmit DiAndrea , a leading AI Tech Executive, with insights to revolutionize your business. Master the Future: Gain actionable recommendations on empowering your success in the age of AI from the AI Business Panel, moderated by Carmit DiAndrea. Celebrate Our Spirit: Be inspired as we honor Bronx nativeJason Montalvo as the 2025 Latin Business Spirit Award recipient—his journey will fuel your drive! Taste Authenticity: Savor the vibrant flavors of authentic, enjoy Mexican cuisine provided by La Esquina Moynihan Train Hall. Vibe with Latin Rhythms: Enjoy a high-energy atmosphere set by dynamic **Latin music by ** Hernan Romero ** duo & ** Flamenco dancer that will keep the networking flowing and the spirit high. Sip the Flavor of the Bronx: Enjoy curated Wine & Beer selections from local champions, The Bronx Beer Hall, adding a unique, regional touch to your evening. Amplify Your Network: Connect and collaborate with a room full of **high-caliber Latino entrepreneurs, ** innovators, and executive leaders who share your drive. Prioritize Your Wellness: **with ABC TVs Shark Tank contestant winner ** Dr. Juan Salinas on Latino health work-life balance panel focused on learn to thrive & succeed. Engage with business vendors Raffle Drawings and more...

We would like to thank our sponsors: Chase for Business, Coaching for Impact; Honda, Hart Vida and Partners, Mercy University, SCORE, P'Nuff Bronx Ber Hall and LA ESQUINA-Home Made

We would like to thank our sponsors: Chase for Business, Coaching for Impact; Honda, Hart Vida and Partners, Mercy University, SCORE, P'Nuff Bronx Ber Hall and LA ESQUINA-Home Made

**About Latin Business Today: **

Latin Business Today, LLC, is a national bilingual multimedia platform that blends coverage of work-life-culture lifestyle with high-level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community, seeking to address actual challenges with real solutions. With a team of experts that includes over 200 of the "best and brightest" exemplary mentors-contributors, along with a nationally recognized advisory board, Latin Business Today is a key resource to find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter

**About Mercy University **

Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.

**About SCORE ** Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

SOURCE Latin Business Today, LLC