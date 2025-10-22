2025 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, Advancing Co-Creation and ESG Leadership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2025, a global industry event transcending geography and culture—the 2025 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit—was grandly held in Wuhu. Centered around the theme "Co-Create, Co-Define," the summit brought together more than 3,000 participants from nearly 100 countries, including overseas users, dealer partners, ESG advisory members, and media representatives, to witness an in-depth dialogue on the future of mobility.

A strategic highlight of the summit was the launch of the Global ESG Advisory Alliance of OMODA & JAECOO's parent company, marking a systematic upgrade in the company's sustainable development efforts. This year, the alliance expanded its lineup, adding influential organizations such as IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), United Nations University, and the Asian Paralympic Committee, with members now spanning media, public welfare organizations, and financial and insurance institutions.

Notably, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attended in person, joining the alliance as an ESG advisor. His participation not only enhanced the alliance's international credibility but also reflected global recognition of the company's sustainable development path. The upgraded alliance represents a shift from internal ESG strategy to open, collaborative global action, promoting low-carbon technology R&D, public welfare projects, and industry standard-setting, driving sustainable mobility from advocacy to scalable practice.

In ESG strategy, OMODA & JAECOO's parent company has built a framework supported by three pillars: "Low-Carbon Transition and Nature Benefits," "Value Chain Collaborative Cooperation," and "Self-Discipline and Compliance Development," with tangible achievements. Technologically, innovations such as the Mars Architecture Hybrid Platform and solid-state batteries aid low-carbon transition; environmentally, it became the first Chinese automaker to receive mutual recognition under the China-Europe Life Cycle Assessment (LCA); socially, it partnered with UNICEF to "Empower Every Child's Learning Journey" and collaborates with IUCN on nature conservation projects, demonstrating commitment from promise to action.

The 2025 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit successfully convened with the theme "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE", focusing on the future vision "ENTER SUPER NEXT", bringing global users together to explore new possibilities in intelligent mobility. Upholding the brand vision of "Co-Creating a Better Life with Young People," OMODA focuses on becoming the world's leading professional Crossover brand, while JAECOO, guided by the philosophy "Rooted in Classics, Beyond Classics," aims to be the world's premier refined off-road brand, with both brands collaboratively building differentiated competitive strength.

Notably, the Mo Jia Robot (AiMOGA), co-developed with the AiMOGA team, made its debut at the summit, exemplifying intelligent co-creation in the automotive industry and further expanding the brand's innovation boundary in smart technology.

In Malaysia, OMODA & JAECOO currently offers models including J7, J7 PHEV, J8, and C9, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA & JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO