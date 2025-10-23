From Smart Cockpit to Holistic Exploration: OMODA & JAECOO Reshapes Automotive Ecosystem with Flagship Products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2025 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, the brand's Eco-exhibition brought to life its "One Store, Two Lifestyles" concept through an immersive space that integrated smart technology, contemporary aesthetics, and lifestyle elements. This experience vividly demonstrated how automobiles are evolving beyond mere transportation into spiritual havens that reflect young people's lifestyles. The exhibition showcased not just vehicles, but a comprehensive technology-driven ecosystem, painting a clear picture of a smart mobility future where "the car is life."

OMODA & JAECOO's deep mastery of personalized, trend-setting design and smart technology extends beyond the exhibition space to empower every aspect of product design, intelligent technologies, and eco-products that enhance users' daily lives. From welcome kits to custom modification sets, from smart accessories to outdoor gear, each product transforms the brand's solid technical expertise into tangible, intelligent urban living experiences.

With a sharp focus on mobility, the Eco-exhibition highlighted the brand's breakthroughs in hybrid technology, where the OMODA 5 SHS-H and new OMODA 7 emerged as standout models. The OMODA 5 SHS-H delivers "Ultra-Fast Urban Starts" through its advanced SHS Super Hybrid Technology, perfectly addressing urban users' dual demands for efficiency and driving enjoyment. Meanwhile, the new OMODA 7 stands out as a mobility companion that "understands users better," thanks to its sophisticated intelligent driving and parking technologies, paving the way for a new era of smart mobility for young global users.

Beyond technological innovations, OMODA & JAECOO has developed a smart eco-product matrix that covers the entire vehicle ownership cycle around its core models, truly making technology transformative in life. In energy management, the smart charging pile enables scheduled charging and intelligent energy distribution to minimize battery wear and extend service life. The EV discharge unit converts the vehicle into a mobile power station, offering reliable electricity support for greater convenience. Users can also install T-BOX with the vehicle control app for real-time remote vehicle management and battery health monitoring. For intelligent comfort, the displayed car microphone drew crowds eager to experience in-car karaoke, while the smart fragrance system and Bluetooth speaker further enhanced cabin ambiance, making urban journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.

The OMODA & JAECOO Eco-exhibition represents more than a collection of products—it showcases a fully integrated, user-centric ecological loop. From powertrain advances to energy solutions, from spatial adaptation to emotional engagement, technology acts as an invisible yet solid foundation, upholding freedom, diversity, and sophistication that define young people's aspirational lifestyles. Moving forward, the brand will continue to advance technology and aesthetics, dedicated to realizing every user's dream and collaborating with global customers to explore the boundless opportunities of "Car + Life," delivering an intelligent, tech-enhanced urban mobility experience.

In Malaysia, OMODA & JAECOO currently offers models including J7, J7 PHEV, J8, and C9, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA & JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

