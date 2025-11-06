2025 Surgical Asset Management Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Hidden Risks in Sterile Processing Departments Nationwide

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap), an industry leader in sterile processing and operating room solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the 2025 Surgical Asset Management Industry Benchmark Report for the U.S. in collaboration with Ascendco Health. This comprehensive report captures insights from more than 100 sterile processing and operating room leaders nationwide, revealing critical challenges that impact surgical readiness and patient safety while also providing solutions. Among the most pressing concerns, 76% of respondents cited human error as the top issue in surgical asset tracking, while 58% reported that surgical delays occur due to a lack of inventory readiness. Notably, just over 85% believe that real-time data on surgical instrument tray locations could have a significant or even transformational impact on operational efficiency—underscoring the urgent need for modernization across sterile processing departments.

"These findings reflect a need for modernization in sterile processing," said Alan Stout, Vice President, Strategic Sales at Aesculap, Inc. "When hospitals prioritize data integrity, visibility and digital transformation, it positions them to better minimize case delays and improve patient outcomes."

Brian Reed, CEO of Ascendco Health, added, "This report validates what we hear from surgical teams every day: the lack of real-time data and standardized workflows is holding back performance. By equipping departments with actionable analytics and modern tracking tools, we can help transform care delivery and reduce risk."

The report concludes that without adopting new technologies and data-driven practices, sterile processing departments may face increasing challenges related to growth, quality, productivity and revenue. Both Aesculap and Ascendco Health remain committed to supporting healthcare systems with innovative solutions that drive measurable improvements in surgical asset management.

To access the full 2025 Surgical Asset Management Industry Benchmark Report

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

About Ascendco Health

Ascendco Health is the first surgical asset management platform built for operational efficiency and quality across every department. Ascendco is devoted to empowering surgical teams with the tools and information they need to create a better work-life and ultimately deliver the highest levels of patient care. For more information, visit www.ascendcohealth.com.

