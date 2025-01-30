2025 Therap National Conference Day Three Keynote Session: Next-Generation Documentation & Data Analytics and Transforming Healthcare for Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the premier provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is excited to announce the Day Three Keynote at the 2025 Therap National Conference. This session will focus on 'The Next Generation of Health Documentation for Providers' and 'Therap Data Analytics: New Tools for Provider Data.'

Industry leaders will delve into the latest advancements in documentation and reporting, highlighting how cutting-edge solutions can improve efficiency and streamline workflows. The discussion will explore how enhanced data analytics capabilities enable providers to gain deeper insights, improve decision-making, and drive better outcomes for the individuals they support.

Attendees will gain insights into how new technologies are enhancing documentation, improving interoperability, and supporting compliance while reducing administrative tasks. The session will also explore how digital transformation is reshaping service delivery, improving access to critical information, and streamlining communication.

A primary focus will be on leveraging data analytics for improved decision-making. Jason Laws, Director of Quality & Data Initiatives at Therap Services, will discuss how data-driven strategies can enhance provider operations. Fayonne Johnson, Associate Director of Support, Interoperability, will highlight the role of digital solutions in optimizing efficiency and compliance. In her keynote session, she will also discuss the new Daily Medication Administration Record (MAR) and its impact on medication management.

The 2025 Therap National Conference will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Feb. 4 to 6, bringing together industry professionals for expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Jason Laws and Fayonne Johnson will participate in multiple sessions throughout the event, bringing attendees into valuable discussions and hands-on learning experiences. The conference is designed to equip agencies with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape of technology and compliance in human services.

This conference is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective clients, and invited guests. For more details, visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2025-national-conference/

