Therap Services Announces 2027 National Conference in St. Louis, Missouri on February 9-11

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is excited to announce the 2027 Therap National Conference from February 9–11, 2027, in St. Louis, Missouri. This premier event will take place at the Saint Charles Convention Center, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and Therap customers from across the country for three days of immersive learning, networking, and innovation.

The 2027 Therap National Conference will provide attendees with immersive learning opportunities and expert-led sessions focused on the future of electronic documentation. Participants will gain firsthand experience with upcoming AI tools and other system advancements designed to streamline agency workflows. The three-day event will foster a collaborative environment where providers can exchange best practices and solve shared challenges alongside their peers.

Key Features of the Upcoming Conference:

Insightful Learning: Attendees will see how Therap can refine and automate complex documentation processes.

Attendees will see how Therap can refine and automate complex documentation processes. Innovation Previews: Hands-on sessions will showcase new functionalities and AI-driven enhancements coming to the platform.

Professional Collaboration: Networking events will allow attendees to connect with a national community of experts and providers.

This event provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders, share best practices, and explore cutting-edge solutions in the field of human services. More detailed information regarding the conference can be found on the official conference webpage. Registration for the conference is now open and tickets are available. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at what promises to be an exciting and informative experience.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective customers, and other approved or invited guests. Registrants will be subject to acceptance by Therap Services to ensure a focused and productive environment for all participants.

