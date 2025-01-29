2025 Therap National Conference Day Two: Key Session by Justin Brockie on Therap in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the premier provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is excited to announce a highly anticipated presentation by Therap's Chief Operating Officer, Justin M. Brockie, at the 2025 Therap National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The session, titled "Therap in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," will focus on how AI can transform the service provider sector, enhance efficiency, and advance Therap's applications.

Justin will discuss how AI can contribute to different facets of service delivery and be integrated into our modules to make them more efficient. A key focus will be on leveraging AI to enhance the analysis and workflow of an individual's records while ensuring the authenticity of all documentation. This session will reflect our commitment to aligning innovation with ethics and provide valuable insights on the responsible use of AI in providing services.

Apart from this presentation, our three-day conference will feature additional AI-related sessions for attendees. They will have opportunities to engage in discussions with Therap employees, visit booths, and explore other AI-related activities throughout the event.

The 2025 Therap National Conference will take place in Nashville from Feb. 4 to 6. During this time, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest industry insights and engage in expert-led sessions. The event is aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among industry professionals dedicated to enhancing disability care services.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective customers, and other approved or invited guests. Registrants are subject to acceptance by Therap Services.

