Therap Services Introduces Therap AI: Artificial Intelligence Tools Designed for Human Services Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sector, has announced the introduction of Therap AI. This new suite of artificial intelligence-enabled tools and workflows is designed to further support human services providers in delivering comprehensive, person-centered supports by facilitating greater efficiency and quality of documentation.

Intelligent Tools Designed for Human Services

Therap AI helps agencies save time and ensure documentation accuracy through tools designed to "think" like human services professionals, understanding the nuances of the field. Built with a strong commitment to privacy and security, these tools protect sensitive data while supporting person-centered care.

Benefits of Therap AI

Improved Documentation Quality – Therap's AI capabilities help ensure quality of documentation by providing intelligent oversight.

– Therap's AI capabilities help ensure quality of documentation by providing intelligent oversight. Enhanced Efficiency – By streamlining and automating time-consuming processes, Therap AI helps to reduce time spent on creating, reviewing and reporting on documentation, allowing staff to dedicate more time to providing meaningful supports.

– By streamlining and automating time-consuming processes, Therap AI helps to reduce time spent on creating, reviewing and reporting on documentation, allowing staff to dedicate more time to providing meaningful supports. Secure and Private – Therap AI is built with robust data privacy and security measures, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.

– Therap AI is built with robust data privacy and security measures, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected. Industry-Specific Design – Therap's models and processes are trained and tested using appropriately generated and approved data, designed to understand the everyday and industry specific language used by human services professionals.

Key Upcoming Features Include:

QA Assistant: This feature automates the first level of quality assurance by reviewing daily notes (T-Logs) to identify information that might need to be entered elsewhere, prompting staff for next steps and helping improve documentation quality.

This feature automates the first level of quality assurance by reviewing daily notes (T-Logs) to identify information that might need to be entered elsewhere, prompting staff for next steps and helping improve documentation quality. Auto Attendance: Utilizing AI-powered facial recognition, this feature automates attendance tracking, logging precise arrival and departure times needed for billing and compliance.

Utilizing AI-powered facial recognition, this feature automates attendance tracking, logging precise arrival and departure times needed for billing and compliance. Summarization, Data Discovery, and Reporting: Using secure, HIPAA Compliant Large Language Models (LLMs), Therap AI summarizes data coming from modules such as T-Logs, Case Notes, ISP Data and Health Tracking to highlight key data, identify gaps and trends, and allow key staff to monitor records more efficiently and effectively.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

