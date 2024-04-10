2025 Toyota 4Runner Refines Adventure Ready Heritage

Standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces 278 horsepower, 317 lb.-ft. of torque

Available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain produces up to 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque

All-new Trailhunter is a Toyota built overlanding rig available with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB®, Old Man Emu® and RIGID Industries®

Standard power rear window with an available power liftgate

First-ever Platinum premium grade now offered

Available 14-inch touchscreen displays latest Toyota Audio Multimedia

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard on all models

On-sale Fall 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant name recognition that 4Runner has built over the past four decades is undeniable. This legend has long established itself as a North American off-road icon, ready to tackle tough terrain in its way. The all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner stays true to its original concept, as an extremely capable, dynamic, and durable off-roader and will continue to provide owners a window to bigger worlds. The new generation introduces a bold new look and adds new technology, premium materials, options, and safety. In fact, this all-new sixth generation 4Runner raises the bar in terms of go-anywhere capability and high-end refinement. The 2025 4Runner will be built in Toyota Motor Corporation's Tahara plant in Japan and will arrive in the U.S. in the fall of 2024.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Refines Adventure Ready

"This all-new 4Runner has incredible versatility and capability that nicely rounds out our truck family story," said Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager. "We've sold over 3 million in the 40 years it has been on sale, and this sixth-generation model offers a cool new look and incredible features, yet retains the rugged style and capability our customers love about this icon of adventure."

Solid Foundation

4Runner is all-new from the ground up and is built on Toyota's tough TNGA-F global truck platform that is shared with Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra and Sequoia. This platform utilizes a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame and features a multi-link coil rear and double wishbone front suspension.

The adoption of the innovative TNGA-F platform not only adds strength, but it also improves the vehicle's ride comfort and on-road manners. Passengers feel the benefits of this new platform, even when riding in the available third-row. The enhanced frame, paired with the powerful i-FORCE MAX powertrain, allows 4Runner to tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Evolving the Legacy

"Designing the legendary 4Runner began with identifying its unique and memorable aspects linked to fun, outdoor recreation," says Calty President, Kevin Hunter. "Inspired by Baja desert racing, the high lift, lean body, big tire, rugged athleticism defines the core of 4Runner's go anywhere purpose".

The Michigan-based CALTY design team spearheaded the design of this all-new 4Runner. Designers pulled inspiration from the past while also focusing on the future. The all-new 4Runner was designed alongside the Tacoma and shares a family resemblance but is unique in its own way. Both share inspiration from the desert racing scene and have a rugged-with-a-purpose appearance. In a nod to the first and second generations of 4Runners, designers were able to bring back the legacy "wrap over" quarter glass, and the popular roll-down rear window remains etched into the vehicle's DNA. The design team meticulously labored to achieve the ideal interior design. They sought to achieve a vehicle with ease of operation and a functional interface that strikes a pure balance of modern sophistication and capable authenticity. For example, second-row tumble seats help increase 4Runners interior versatility and maximizes cargo floor usage.

i-FORCE Power MAXed

This next chapter of 4Runner offers two powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.4 liter four-cylinder powertrains including the i-FORCE engine with 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited grades will come standard with the i-FORCE powertrain.

4Runner's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain is available on TRD Off-Road and Limited, while standard on the TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Platinum models. This powertrain pairs the turbocharged 2.4-liter engine with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission, feeding off a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack that creates a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque, the most powerful powertrain ever offered on 4Runner.

Trail Ready

4Runner is synonymous with rugged capability. In its latest form, 4Runner continues to add increased capability to an already incredible legacy. The newly available Stabilizer Bar Disconnect Mechanism increases suspension articulation at the push of a button. This feature allows the vehicle to flex while helping keep tires in contact with the trail. 4Runner raises the bar in another area with up to 32-degree approach and 24-degree departure angles. The available Multi-Terrain Monitor system aids the driver allowing them to see potential hazards on the center display.

4Runner will be offered in 2WD, part-time 4WD or Full-time 4WD. 2WD models will feature an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD), and four-wheel-drive models have an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). An electronic locking rear differential is standard on TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades. The Limited is offered with an available a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a center locking differential on i-FORCE MAX models, while this setup is standard on Platinum grades.

The Multi-Terrain Select system now functions in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low. This offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand. 4Runner also adopts the new, quieter CRAWL Control function that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering. When traction is extremely limited, the available electronically activated locking rear differential can help split power 50/50 to the rear wheels. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature available and helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle.

A Grade for Everyone

4Runner expands its grade offering to provide customers with more choices than ever before. Nine grades are available including SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

The Trailhunter grade has been added to the line up to allow owners to go further. 4Runner's capability and durability have made it a fan favorite of overlanders, and now adventure seekers have a turnkey solution with a manufacturer-developed overland rig straight from the factory. Toyota collaborated with a number of off-road component companies to make the fit and finish that much better. For example, the Trailhunter will feature ARB's Old Man Emu (OME) 2.5-inch forged shocks with rear external piggyback remote reservoirs, along with a uniquely co-designed ARB Roof Rack. The OME shocks along with the 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires boost up Trailhunter an additional two inches in the front and one and a half inches in the rear. A standard low-profile high-mount air intake sources cleaner air for the standard i-FORCE MAX powertrain. Trailhunter adds protection that includes rock rails and high strength steel skid plates for serious off-the-grid-adventure capabilities. The Trailhunter is also equipped with a heritage grill with bronze "TOYOTA" lettering and an integrated 20-inch LED light bar that is complemented by color selectable RIGID LED fog lamps. A seriously powerful 2400W AC inverter provides juice to two locations in the cabin and the rear cargo area. Trailhunter is ready for customization with other Toyota accessory offerings using three easy to reach auxiliary switches that are pre-wired throughout the vehicle.

The 2025 4Runner introduces its first-ever Platinum grade which offers customers a high-end, luxury experience with all the capability you expect in a 4Runner. Platinum slots above the Limited grade by adding unique black exterior styling elements, heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, Head-Up Display and automatic rain sensing wipers.

Latest Tech

4Runner receives Toyota's latest technology with new screens. A new 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system, which is designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the multimedia touchscreen, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 7-inch gauge cluster is standard on lower grades and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard on higher grades.

Smart Key System with push-button start is standard on all grades. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key on select grades connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key.

Rugged Choice

The all-new youthful and dynamic 4Runner nicely rounds out Toyota's rugged lineup of tough body-on-frame vehicles. From the full-size Tundra to the iconic off-road legend Land Cruiser, customers now have five fresh trucks to choose from. These vehicles give customers more choice when it comes to finding a vehicle that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. They are designed to handle almost anything the elements throw their way, and their incredible capability gives owners the tools they need to get out and discover all the hidden wonders the world has to offer.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

All 2025 4Runner models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is now a part of Toyota Safety Sense. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

Including the addition of Proactive Driving Assist, the Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist requires Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse portfolio approach toward a carbon-neutral future, 4Runner is the latest hybrid offering in the lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Very soon, Toyota will offer 19 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With the additions of Land Cruiser and Tacoma, Toyota will offer 15 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2025 4Runner also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Adam Lovelady

[email protected]

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America