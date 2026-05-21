2025-2026 Tri-M® Music Honor Society National and State Chapters of the Year Announced

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2025–2026 Tri-M® Music Honor Society (Tri-M®) Chapters of the Year. The National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly, and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M chapters are doing.

The Tri-M National Chapters of the Year (Junior and Senior) receive engraved permanent service plaques along with their respective Chapter of the Year Scholarship awards. Scholarships must be used to fund a professional development activity for the chapter including, but not limited to, clinicians, master classes, field trips, conference travel, or summer music program scholarships. The Senior Division Chapter of the Year received a $1,000 scholarship, and the Junior Division Chapter of the Year received a $800 scholarship. Runners-up also received scholarships for their schools.

Tri-M chapters in all six NAfME divisions were also recognized as State Chapters of the Year. State Chapter of the Year winners will receive a personalized banner commemorating their Chapter of the Year status in their state.

National Chapters of the Year:

Senior Division

Chapter of the Year

McHenry Community High School – McHenry, Illinois

Chapter Number 139

Tracy Tobin, advisor

First Runner Up

Christian Brothers Academy – Syracuse, New York

Chapter Number 1176

Timothy Davis, advisor

Second Runner Up

Ursuline Academy of New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana

Chapter Number 1186

Helen Myers, advisor

Junior Division

Chapter of the Year

Dillon Middle School – Dillon, South Carolina

Chapter Number 9021

Kevin McLellan, advisor

First Runner Up

Christ the Teacher Catholic School – Newark, Delaware

Chapter Number 7573

Richard Johnson, advisor

Second Runner Up

Colonel Smith Middle School – Fort Huachuca, Arizona

Chapter Number 9966

Nathan Darus, advisor

State Chapters of the Year:

Eastern Division

Connecticut

Darien High School – Darien, Connecticut

Chapter Number 1438

Jane Minnis, advisor

Maryland

Northern Middle School – Hagerstown, Maryland

Chapter Number 6683

Leanna Showe, advisor

Massachusetts

Canton High School – Canton, Massachusetts

Chapter Number 4088

Catherine Eckersley, advisor

New Hampshire

Goffstown High School – Goffstown, New Hampshire

Chapter Number 6499

Joshua Desrochers And Christopher Belding, advisors

New Jersey

Ranney School – Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Chapter Number 5275

Dr. Dorota Sobieski, advisor

New York

Shoreham-Wading River High School – Shoreham, New York

Chapter Number 7752

Ashley O'Connor, advisor

Pennsylvania – TIE

Greater Latrobe School District – Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Chapter Number 3634

Ryan Czekaj, advisor

Villa Maria Academy High School – Malvern, Pennsylvania

Chapter Number 1227

Leah Kim-Tomilson, advisor

Vermont

Bellows Falls Union High School – Westminster, Vermont

Chapter Number 9548

James Pecsok, advisor

North Central Division

Illinois

Plano High School – Plano, Illinois

Chapter Number 6477

Susan Webb, advisor

Iowa

Fairfield High School – Fairfield, Iowa

Chapter Number 9736

Tyler Nunziato, advisor

Michigan

Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Chapter Number 7412

Alan Posner, advisor

Ohio

Oak Hills High School – Cincinnati, Ohio

Chapter Number 8027

Amy Thompson, advisor

South Dakota

Pierre T.F. Riggs High School – Pierre, South Dakota

Chapter Number 6441

Gage Ruhlman, advisor

Northwest Division

Oregon

Parkrose High School – Portland, Oregon

Chapter Number 3814

Lesley Bossert, advisor

Washington

Whitman Middle School - Seattle, Washington

Chapter Number 9074

Melanie Gunn, advisor

Wyoming

Kelly Walsh High School – Casper, Wyoming

Chapter Number 6654

Sarah Hanson, advisor

Southern Division

Florida

Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts – Tarpon Springs, Florida

Chapter Number 8524

Dr. Timothy Sexton, advisor

North Carolina

Union Academy Charter School – Monroe, North Carolina

Chapter Number 6560

Doug Rowe, advisor

South Carolina

Dillon High School – Dillon, South Carolina

Chapter Number 9941

Adrian Wright, advisor

Tennessee

Providence Academy – Johnson City, Tennessee

Chapter Number 9953

Gina Gill, advisor

Virginia

Alexandria City High School – Alexandria, Virginia

Chapter Number 8759

Veronica Jackson, advisor

Southwestern Division

Arizona

Paradise Valley High School – Phoenix, Arizona

Chapter Number 4903

Sherri Lindsey, advisor

Kansas

Piper High School – Kansas City, Kansas

Chapter Number 5682

Shelly Cole, advisor

Missouri

Hazelwood West High School – Hazelwood, Missouri

Chapter Number 3944

Beth Schmiedeke, advisor

Western Division

California

Tesoro High School – Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Chapter Number 8511

Yeon Choi, advisor

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 9,700 chartered chapters and approximately 80,000 student members annually, Tri-M® has given more than $145,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

For more information, visit: nafme.org/tri-m.

Follow Tri-M® on Facebook and Instagram: @TriMNAfMEOfficial.

SOURCE National Association for Music Education