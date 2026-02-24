March 2026 Marks the 41st Observance of Music In Our Schools Month®

This Year's MIOSM® Theme Continues as "United Through Music"

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, March has been designated by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) as Music In Our Schools Month® (MIOSM®). Ensuring equitable access to music education for the youngest members of our society—students—is paramount. This March, music educators and music students once again are celebrating music education in their school communities demonstrating how the theme "United Through Music" resonates with them.

2026 NAfME Music In Our Schools Month logo with theme United Through Music

"NAfME and music education advocates remain United Through Music as we celebrate—and advocate—during this 41st observance of Music In Our Schools Month®, or MIOSM®," stated NAfME President Cecil Adderley. "We invite supporters to join with us this month and throughout the year to share the importance of music education in the lives of students, and stand with music educators, who are making such positive impacts in their communities around the country. NAfME encourages advocates to urge elected officials and local boards and councils to pass resolutions and proclamations declaring March as Music In Our Schools Month and supporting policies that bring music education to every student. Together, we can provide students opportunities to meet the future prepared and in community with their peers."

NAfME brings together music educators and music education supporters to amplify the impact of music education and reach out to federal elected officials to support fully funding Titles I, II, and IV-A, which each support music educators and music education programs. Follow #MIOSM and #UnitedThroughMusic on social media. To this end, NAfME along with NAMM and the CMA Foundation will cohost an in-person event on Capitol Hill on March 5 at 1:00 PM ET where they will discuss the reintroduction of the Guarantee Access to Arts and Music Education (GAAME) Act, as well as the Music In Our Schools Month federal resolution cosponsored by Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) and Rep. Nydia Velázquez (NY-07). A livestream of the event will be available on the NAfME Facebook page (facebook.com/nafme) and Vimeo channel (vimeo.com/nafme).

Throughout the month of March, NAfME-affiliated state music education associations are also participating in advocacy activities, including holding meetings with state and local elected officials, sharing why music education must continue to be funded and supported. Advocates are urging elected officials to pass resolutions and proclamations proclaiming March as Music In Our Schools Month. NAfME Collegiate members and chapters will be sharing their work during a Collegiates In Action Week social media campaign March 23–27 to celebrate and support music education on their campuses.

Since 1985, MIOSM has been observed as an annual month-long celebration when schools and communities celebrate music in their local schools and the educators who dedicate themselves to bring music into the lives of students every day. Read more about the history of the observance . NAfME Councils have provided lesson plans music educators can use throughout the whole school year. This year NAfME has provided classroom materials for MIOSM that teachers can share with their schools as they celebrate how "United Through Music" connects music students and communities. All of these items are available at nafme.org/MIOSM .

NAfME encourages teachers and music education advocates to share on social media how their schools are celebrating music education, using the hashtags #UnitedThroughMusic and #MIOSM and tagging "@NAfME".

Music In Our Schools Month® and MIOSM® are trademarks of NAfME and may not be used for fundraising or materials produced for profit.

