2025's Leading Backup and Availability Solutions Ranked by Info-Tech Research Group for Data Protection and Resilience

Leveraging data from hundreds of end-user reviews, Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 Backup and Availability Data Quadrant Report highlights the top user-rated solutions delivering value through secure data protection, fast recovery, and reliable system uptime, helping organizations ensure operational continuity and resilience. The report findings are based on user feedback gathered through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in research and advisory, has released the 2025 Backup and Availability Data Quadrant Report identifying the top six Backup and Availability solutions for the year. Based on end-user data from SoftwareReviews, the firm's platform for software-buying insights and a leading source of data-driven evaluations of software providers, the report supports organizations in assessing the best solutions to ensure data protection, recovery, and business continuity, strengthening overall resilience and operational reliability.

Info-Tech Research Group has released its 2025 Backup and Availability Data Quadrant Report, identifying the top six solutions for the year. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Backup and Availability solutions are essential to protecting data and driving business continuity. As data continues to grow and the costs of downtime increase, companies are demanding solutions that provide more than backup. The strongest Backup and Availability solutions will align with an organization's objectives, provide solutions to its data protection challenges, and allow fast recovery and continuity, supporting resilience, reliability, and confidence throughout its environment.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 1,552 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform informed the 2025 Backup and Availability Data Quadrant Report. The findings help organizations evaluate leading solutions that enhance data resilience, minimize downtime, and ensure stable, uninterrupted operations across their environments.

The 2025 Backup and Availability – Champions are as follows

"Info-Tech's word of the year for 2025 was "uncertainty." In uncertain times it becomes even more critical for enterprises to maintain reliable backups for their data. Quick recovery from demonstrably secure repositories into verifiably clean environments is what sets resilient organizations apart and gives them the advantage. This year's top performers in the Backup and Availability quadrant, selected through direct end-user feedback, reflect this shift and show what mature data resilience looks like in practice." says John Annand, senior technical counselor at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our AI and Agentic future will modernize the meaning of data resiliency. Data Scientists would be wise to partner with their infrastructure and operations peers to classify and label the petabytes of unstructured data that GenAI solutions demand. Confidence in GenAI output is predicated on confidence that the right data has been made quickly, securely, and available only the right AI agents when needed. This is data resiliency for the Agentic Enterprise."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly evolving market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Top Backup and Availability Solutions of 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant or Emotional Footprint reports, or to access resources that support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

