Info-Tech Research Group Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Deloitte for 2025 Technology Fast 500 List

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has been recognized on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, an annual ranking of the 500 most innovative and fastest-growing companies in North America.

"Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a tremendous recognition of the impact our research and advisory offering is driving for organizations around the world," says Tom Zehren, Chief Executive Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our sustained growth is a testament to both the strength of our business model and the caliber of our people, powered by a relentless focus on providing measurable value for our members. As we continue to expand globally, this acknowledgment reinforces our differentiated position in the market."

Founded in 1997, Info-Tech Research Group has evolved into one of the most trusted and fastest-growing research and advisory firms in the world. With more than 30,000 member organizations globally, Info-Tech provides outcome-focused, practical guidance to help IT, HR, marketing, and business leaders across industries solve real-world challenges, implement emerging technologies, and execute on transformational strategies.

Over the past three years, Info-Tech has scaled rapidly across all major markets, investing in its people, platform, and proprietary research and products. Under Tom Zehren's leadership, the firm has expanded its global reach and product depth, opening new offices across APAC and EMEA, launching AI-powered tools, and rapidly scaling its influence with enterprise leaders while continuing to deepen long-standing partnerships with mid-market and large organizations that have propelled the firm's momentum.

Key Milestones Driving Info-Tech Research Group's Growth

Info-Tech's inclusion on the 2025 Deloitte Fast 500 list follows a series of landmark achievements that have accelerated its global growth and industry visibility, including:

Expansion of Info-Tech LIVE, the company's flagship executive event, into a global conference series, with stops in Las Vegas, Barcelona, Montreal, and Brisbane. The event has doubled in attendance year over year and serves as a key platform for thought leadership and member engagement for thousands of attendees.





Launch of Info-Tech's AI Workshops, analyst-led, hands-on advisory programs that help IT and business leaders accelerate AI adoption and innovation by developing tailored roadmaps, prioritizing high-impact use cases, and operationalizing strategies aligned with organizational readiness. Workshops range from "Define Your AI Strategy" to "Accelerate Adoption of Gen AI", and more.





Release of Info-Tech's IT Playbooks, comprehensive 12-month structured frameworks that provide strategic, step-by-step support to help leaders accelerate progress across core technology and transformation initiatives. Playbooks include the CIO Playbook, the AI Playbook, and more.





Rollout of the AI Marketplace platform, a signature initiative helping CIOs strategically evaluate, adopt, and govern emerging technologies with clarity and confidence.





Flagship research releases, including Tech Trends 2026 and AI Trends 2026, reinforcing Info-Tech's position as a thought leader on the future of IT and AI.





Significant international growth, including the opening of a new APAC office in Singapore, expanded teams in New Zealand and Sydney, and deeper involvement across EMEA through Info-Tech's London office.





Continued investment in talent, with a focus on product innovation, advisory expertise, and member success. This includes hiring for new roles in research, engineering, and delivery across four continents.

Info-Tech's research and advisory model is rooted in actionable insights and execution-focused tools, empowering leaders to move from strategy to action faster with real-world outcomes. Across its offerings, Info-Tech Research Group (IT research and advisory) and McLean & Company (HR research and workforce strategy), the firm supports digital transformation, employee engagement, cybersecurity, AI readiness, software buying, and leadership development for organizations of all sizes and industries.

The full list of the 2025 Deloitte Fast 500 winners can be found online at https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/Industries/tmt/articles/fast500-winners.html.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

