2025's Leading Managed Detection & Response Providers Ranked by Info-Tech Research Group for Cybersecurity and Resilience

Leveraging data from hundreds of end-user reviews, Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 Managed Detection & Response Data Quadrant Report highlights the top user-rated MDR providers delivering measurable value through real-time threat detection, rapid incident response, and proactive defense, helping organizations stay secure amid rising cyber risks. The report findings are based on user feedback gathered through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The 2025 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in research and advisory, identifies the top three MDR providers for the year. Based on end-user data from SoftwareReviews, the firm's platform for software-buying insights and a leading source of data-driven evaluations of software providers, the report helps organizations evaluate the best providers to detect, respond to, and mitigate cybersecurity threats and strengthen overall security resilience.

Info-Tech Research Group’s 2025 Managed Detection & Response Data Quadrant Report highlights the top user-rated MDR providers. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

MDR providers are critical for identifying and mitigating cyber threats before they cause damage. As attacks grow more advanced and constant monitoring becomes a necessity, organizations face pressure to adopt tools that go beyond traditional defenses. The strongest providers align with business goals, address today's threat landscape, and enable rapid and effective incident response, helping organizations maintain security and resilience across their environments.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 423 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top MDR providers for the 2025 Managed Detection & Response Data Quadrant Report. The findings help organizations assess leading providers that deliver stronger threat visibility, faster response times to attacks, and greater confidence in their security operations.

The 2025 Managed Detection & Response - Champions are as follows:

Field Effect MDR, 9.5 CS, ranked high for its real-time threat and anomaly detection.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, 8.8 CS, ranked highly for its automated threat hunting.

Crowdstrike Falcon Platform, 8.7 CS, ranked high for its IOC focus and management.

"With cyberattacks growing more frequent and sophisticated, organizations are increasingly turning to MDR providers to bolster their security operations in several ways," says Fred Chagnon, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "These providers offer a modern SOC function, often backed by artificial intelligence, to provide machine-speed response to cyber threats. The best MDR providers offer a complement of protective services such as vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and human-powered hunting. Even organizations with a mature internal SOC function can benefit from the MDR provider's ability to perform 24x7 noise reduction, automatic containment, and alarm enrichment on the front-end. While many organizations struggle with the staffing and technology stack required to defend against today's increasing threat landscape to begin with, aligning with an MDR partner is a great way to rapidly mature cybersecurity defense."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Top Managed Detection & Response Providers of 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant or Emotional Footprint reports, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

