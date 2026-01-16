2025's Most Loved Software Solutions Identified by Info-Tech Research Group

As enterprise software becomes more central to daily operations, user experience and trust have become decisive factors in long-term value. Drawing on end-user feedback collected through its SoftwareReviews platform, Info-Tech Research Group has published 2025's Most Loved Software Solutions, highlighting solutions that earned strong user satisfaction and delivered consistent performance across core enterprise software categories.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled 2025's Most Loved Software Solutions, recognizing the top ten software solutions that achieved the highest levels of user satisfaction based on verified end-user feedback gathered through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform. Selected from hundreds of software categories assessed throughout the year, the 2025 Most Loved list includes solutions across key technology areas such as IT security, ERP, marketing, human resources, data, and business intelligence.

As organizations grow increasingly reliant on software to run their operations, the quality of the vendor–customer relationship has become a key differentiator, with "Love" representing the strongest expression of user sentiment. Software solutions that consistently earn high levels of trust and satisfaction tend to play a pivotal role in organizational success by delivering meaningful user experiences and addressing real-world business needs. These solutions drive adoption, build long-term loyalty, support productivity, become embedded in day-to-day workflows, and deliver sustained value at both the individual and enterprise levels.

Info-Tech identified the top solutions by evaluating real end-user feedback and collecting up to 130 data points on software performance. These results are aggregated into the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely recognized metric that measures user sentiment and customer satisfaction based on the likelihood of users recommending a product or service. The firm's methodology emphasizes that the rankings are based exclusively on genuine user reviews without the influence of analysts or vendors.

Top 10 Most Loved Software Solutions

The following ranked list of the Most Loved software solutions earned the highest levels of user satisfaction and emotional connection among users over the past year, based on their ability to drive meaningful impact and overall effectiveness in supporting organizational goals:

Semrush, +100 NPS, a leading online visibility management platform that helps organizations strengthen their digital presence across search, content, social media, and market research. LinkedIn Talent Insights, +100 NPS, a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations make data-driven workforce and hiring decisions. UiPath Business Automation Platform, +100 NPS, helps organizations turn AI into real-world impact through automation, orchestration, and optimization of business processes. Rippling Spend, + 99 NPS, a spend management platform that provides complete visibility and automated policy controls across all types of spend. Miro, +98 NPS, an online collaborative whiteboard platform that helps distributed teams brainstorm, plan, design, and collaborate in real time. GoTo Meeting, +98 NPS, an online meeting and video conferencing solution that supports real-time collaboration and screen sharing from anywhere. Microsoft Forms, +98 NPS, a web-based tool that enables users to create surveys, quizzes, and polls to collect feedback and insights quickly. Asana, +98 NPS, a work management platform that helps teams plan, track, and complete projects from start to finish. Jira, +97 NPS, helps software teams plan, track, and release software efficiently. Webex Meetings, +97 NPS, a secure, enterprise-grade solution for virtual meetings and real-time collaboration.

"User sentiment is one of the strongest predictors of long-term software value," says Emily Wright, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "When users love a solution, it reflects trust, reduced friction, and confidence in how the technology supports their work. In an environment where software underpins critical business operations, products that earn this level of buy-in are far more likely to drive productivity, resilience, and sustained performance."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a peer-review platform from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm. The platform provides verified end-user insights that help organizations evaluate software based on features, vendor experience, and overall value. In addition to end-user insights, the firm offers peer-driven resources and advisory services, including buyer reviews, marketing and product guidance, and go-to-market support. These offerings enable technology providers to better understand customer needs, refine product strategies, and clearly communicate differentiated value to the market.

