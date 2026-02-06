2025's Top-Rated Software Solutions Identified Through Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews Platform

Evaluated across hundreds of software categories using verified end-user feedback from Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform, the software solutions in the top-rated list earned the highest Composite Scores by consistently receiving high ratings across usability, reliability, and overall business value. The results reflect real-world user experiences and recognize solutions that users consistently rate highly for their dependable performance in diverse operating environments.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The top-rated software solutions of 2025 have been identified based on verified end-user feedback from Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform. The rankings spotlight solutions that received consistently high ratings and deliver meaningful business impact. Selected from hundreds of software categories evaluated throughout the year, the 2025 list spans core technology areas including IT security, ERP, marketing, human resources, data, and business intelligence.

Info-Tech Research Group Identifies 2025’s Top-Rated Software Solutions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Software solutions that receive consistently high user ratings demonstrate strong performance across usability, reliability, and business value. In environments where time and resources are constrained, these solutions help organizations operate with confidence and fewer disruptions. Positive user feedback remains a key factor influencing customers' willingness to recommend the software.

Info-Tech identified the top solutions by evaluating real end-user feedback and collecting up to 130 data points on software performance. These results are aggregated into an overall Composite Score. SoftwareReviews' Composite Score reflects overall product performance based on how satisfied users are with its features, capabilities, customer experience, and their likelihood to recommend the platform. The firm's methodology emphasizes that the rankings are based exclusively on genuine user reviews without the influence of analysts or vendors.

2025's Ten Top-Rated Software Solutions

The following top-rated software solutions achieved the highest Composite Scores over the past year, reflecting consistently strong results across key evaluation criteria.

DocuSign (9.19 CS) enables fast, secure digital approvals and e-signatures that help teams complete agreements quickly from anywhere. Calendly (9.14 CS) supports efficient meeting coordination by aligning availability across teams and calendars. Laserfiche (9.09 CS) an enterprise content management platform that uses AI-powered automation to streamline workflows, manage documents, and accelerate digital transformation. Amazon EC2 (9.09 CS) delivers flexible, high-performance cloud compute with extensive instance, processor, and networking options. UiPath Business Automation Platform (9.07 CS) helps organizations turn AI into operational impact through automation, orchestration, and process optimization. Rippling Spend (9.04 CS) a spend management platform that provides complete visibility and automated policy controls across all types of spend. Publer (9.02 CS) helps teams manage, schedule, and measure social media content across today's leading networks. GoTo Meeting (9.00 CS) provides simple, reliable online meetings with video and screen-sharing capabilities. Azure DevOps (9.00 CS) a cloud-based development platform that helps teams plan, collaborate, and deliver software faster. LinkedIn Talent Insights (9.00 CS) a talent intelligence platform that empowers you to make smart workforce and hiring decisions.

"Being top-rated isn't about excelling in a single area," says Emily Wright, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "It reflects how well a solution performs overall, including its usability, reliability, and the real value it delivers to the business. Consistent feedback from users shows which solutions truly meet expectations and perform well in real-world environments."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a peer-review platform from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm. The platform provides verified end-user insights that help organizations evaluate software based on features, vendor experience, and overall value. In addition to end-user insights, the firm offers peer-driven resources and advisory services, including buyer reviews, marketing and product guidance, and go-to-market support. These offerings enable technology providers to better understand customer needs, refine product strategies, and clearly communicate differentiated value to the market.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group