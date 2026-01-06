2026 AFP FP&A Forum to Deliver Practical Solutions to Today's Most Pressing Corporate Finance Challenges

Hosted by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), the in-person event will be held in Indianapolis, March 23-25, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 AFP FP&A Forum, taking place March 23-25, 2026, in Indianapolis, will bring together corporate finance professionals for three days of interactive sessions, peer-to-peer discussions and inspiring keynotes.

Erica Keswin, author and workplace strategist, will deliver an Opening Keynote on becoming a great human leader in the age of AI. She will provide finance leaders with practical tools that enhance both organizational culture and the bottom line.

Ray Zahab, ultra-marathon runner and adventurer, will inspire attendees with a Closing Keynote on exceeding perceived limits. His remarkable journeys will showcase the power of resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Designed by practitioners, for practitioners, the event emphasizes practical frameworks, proven methodologies and real-world case studies. The program features 24+ practitioner-led, sales-free sessions across three tracks: finance and financial processes, technology and data, and personal and team effectiveness. Sample sessions include:

Smarter Forecasts, Not Bigger Data: Right-Size Models for Real-World Decisions: Guidance on building financial models that balance accuracy and agility without unnecessary data complexity.

Guidance on building financial models that balance accuracy and agility without unnecessary data complexity. Navigating the Push and Pull Between a CEO's Vision and a CFO's Reality: Practical strategies and a candid panel discussion on how to strengthen the CEO-CFO partnership.

Practical strategies and a candid panel discussion on how to strengthen the CEO-CFO partnership. Ask. Analyze. Automate: Driving Modern FP&A Strategy with Agentic AI: Case studies on how finance teams can leverage agentic AI while keeping humans in the loop.

The program also includes 10+ structured networking opportunities, where corporate finance professionals can exchange best practices, validate their approaches and learn how peers are solving similar challenges.

"Corporate finance teams are being asked to deliver actionable insights at a faster pace than ever before. To meet this demand, they need solutions they can apply immediately. AFP exists to connect practitioners with expertise and tools that solve real challenges, and the AFP FP&A Forum is a powerful extension of that mission," said Pat Culkin, President & CEO of AFP.

Register for the 2026 AFP FP&A Forum by January 30 to save up to $200.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

