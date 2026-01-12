2026 AMERICAS EDITION OF THE BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® SUMMIT TO BE HELD ON APRIL 20, 2026 IN NEW YORK

BIC, Spin Master to lead for 2026 Americas Edition that will bring together Americas most successful Companies and Executives to exchange best practices on leadership and success.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional today announced the opening of plans for the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®(BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit which will be held on April 20, 2026 in New York, USA. BIC and Spin Master have taken the lead as early sponsors for this seventh annual Americas Edition of the summit (and overall the 42nd International edition). The 2026 Americas Edition will kick off the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which then continues on to Europe (London, June 12, 2026), the Middle East & Africa (Dubai, Sept 7, 2026), Asia (Singapore, Oct 12, 2026) and close out in India (Dec 2026). Since 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has directly enabled over 50000 women leaders and several thousand male allies to success and greater contribution to business globally.

With 139 of the world's 500 largest Companies headquartered in the USA, the USA continues to lead big business globally as the number one economy in a new era of AI, cybersecurity and high performance leadership. The 2026 Americas Edition of BTCTTS will be led by a team of 30 inspirational C-suite executives picked from across the world's most successful companies. Attendees at the Americas Edition of the BTCTTS summit on Apr 20, 2026 will be CEOs, C-suite executives, high-potential women leaders, HR and belonging champions, male allies, and innovators from the world's most influential organizations, enabling them to learn, network and achieve together.

The summit will also serve as occasion to celebrate the recently announced 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Americas Most Inspirational women in leadership.

Registration and early speakers are at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/americas-2026/

Topics on the agenda for April 20, 2026 include Building the world's highest performing talent, strategies to lead in an era of AI and geodynamic changes, success secrets of the Americas' most inspirational women, insights from the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership (BTC 101) Index, and speed mentoring from America's most successful leaders.

Kristie Raines, VP, People and Culture, BIC shared: "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional to help underscore the importance of leadership excellence and the massive contributions women are making to business globally. Our commitment to fostering an environment at BIC in which the world's highest performing talent thrives, drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can accelerate our business and organizational goals."

Commented Tara Deakin, Chief People Officer – HR, Communications, Corporate Citizenship, Spin Master: "Imagination is at the heart of Spin Master. We believe diversity of thought fuels innovation and helps us reimagine play. We're committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive, and we're proud to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® to support that goal."

Max Rangel, Chief Executive Officer, PetSafe, said, "At PetSafe, we believe the best companies are built by learning broadly, leading inclusively and developing talent without limits. Break the ceiling touch the sky® creates a powerful platform for leaders to learn from each other, accelerate the advancement of women, and build organizations that are better because they are more diverse, more human and more connected to the world around them."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, founder of the summit and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" commented; "Break the ceiling touch the sky® enables Companies to learn and exchange best practices on leadership and success across industries; strengthen their global Employer Brand; access and influence top leadership talent; demonstrate inclusion leadership and action; and ultimately align with a purpose that inspires the world – building better leadership, better business and a better world. I encourage leaders to explore how they can continue to build their business and organization sustainably by partnering with the 2026 Americas edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®."

To register a team/delegates for the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® visit https://houseofroseprofessional.com/americas-2026/

To explore a partnership with the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® please email Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation.

