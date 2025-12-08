House of Rose Professional Announces 2026 World Tour of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® Summit

Partnership Plans to leverage the 2026 Tour now open for Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, India and World Editions of summit

SINGAPORE, NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional today announced the opening of plans for the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for all (especially executive women and male allies). In 2026, the summit expands its global footprint with editions across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and ANZ bringing together CEOs, C-suite executives, high-potential women leaders, HR and belonging champions, male allies, and innovators from the world's most influential organizations. The USA, UK, India, UAE, Singapore are the priority host countries identified for the 2026 World Tour. AI, Resilience and agility, Leadership and Influence, Networks and Cybersecurity alongside uniquely human capabilities of compassion and empathy are expected to be critical pillars of the 2026 world tour which of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as follows:

2026 Global women in leadership Executive Briefing (virtual). Jan 20, 2026.

2026 Americas Edition (Live). Apr 20, 2026. Live in New York.

2026 Europe + UK Presidents Round Table (Live). June 12, 2026. Live in London and Virtual summit on June 19, 2026

2026 Middle East Africa Edition (Live). Sept 7, 2026. Live in Dubai

2026 India Edition (Live). Date to be decided

2026 Asia/World Edition (Live). Oct 12, 2026. Live in Singapore.

The summit supports HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year initiative that kicked off in mid -2020 to shape a better world via accelerating gender-balanced, high performance leadership at the top of the world's largest Companies. With an estimated 70% of purchase decisions being made by or influenced by women globally and research showing that gender balanced teams deliver better business, innovation and social impact, the world's most successful businesses are reflecting their customer bases in their senior leadership.

Established 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky®, established 2014 has become the trusted Training partner for over 50000 leaders across over 700 international Companies via 41 international editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to date across the Americas, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe and ANZ and other supplementary Training, Talent and Transformation programs from HORP.

Partnership Plans for the 2026 World Tour are now open. To explore a partnership for an edition of the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® please email Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

To Register a Team please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, founder of the summit and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" commented, "Break the ceiling touch the sky® enables Companies to: accelerate leadership development and excellence at scale; Strengthen their global Employer Brand; access and influence top leadership talent; demonstrate inclusion leadership and action; leverage global benchmarks and Insights and ultimately align with a purpose that inspires the world – building better leadership, better business and a better world. I encourage leaders to explore how they can continue to build their business and organization sustainably by partnering with the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®."

Key partners for Break the ceiling touch the sky® around the world in 2025 highlighted the benefits derived from ongoing partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky®:

Max Amen, General Manager, UK + Ireland, Wella Company shared, "At Wella Company, we empower people to look, feel, and be their true selves. As an innovative global leader in the beauty industry, we combine our iconic 140+ years of history and industry expertise with our dynamic growth as a category-leading company. With this in mind, we are immensely proud to continue our partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in our shared mission to enable and inspire people to achieve greater success. Since 2017, we have partnered across multiple regions, reinforcing our commitment to driving positive impact."

Vijayanand Sinha, SVP ASEAN, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo shared, "We believe our continued partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is key to unlocking a truly inclusive and sustainable future. At Diageo, inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, from building talented teams and sourcing diverse suppliers to ensuring our brands authentically reflect the world around us. We further extend this commitment to empower women and other communities through skills programs that improve employability and livelihoods."

Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group commented, "A majority of our customers are female. We are a leading Asian retailer delivering quality, value and exceptional service through leading brands, a compelling retail experience and a commitment to sustainability. We are focused on helping our customers make the most of every dollar they spend with us. Unleashing a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to this mission. We benefit from sharing our leadership best practices and also learning from the best practices of other great companies participating at Break the ceiling touch the sky."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional for the fifth year in a row to help bring gender equality to the top of the agenda, professionally and beyond. Our commitment to fostering a diverse and equal environment at BIC drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can reach industry-wide business and organizational goals."

Vinod Tahiliani, Chief Financial Officer, Jio BP, shared, "Committed to our core value of Diversity & Inclusion, Jio-bp has registered many firsts not just for our company but for the Indian mobility industry at large. Being a technology driven energy retailer, Jio-bp continues to push boundaries for improving customer experience across their mobility needs. We were inspired by the diverse perspectives and learnings at the 2025 Indian Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky summit and shared our own best practices with the many companies that participated at the summit."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the world's only statistically-based evaluation of gender diversity across the Board and C-suite of the world's 500 largest Companies.

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.