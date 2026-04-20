2026 Ballislife and SeaWorld High School All-American Game Announces Star-Studded Player Rosters Featuring Multiple Top 10 Ranked Prospects

Player rosters officially announced, highlighting the top-ranked boys and girls high school athletes competing in a premier showcase at SeaWorld San Diego

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SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego and Ballislife are thrilled to unveil the official player rosters for the 12th annual Ballislife All-American Game. On April 24–25, SeaWorld San Diego will transform into an unexpected hub for high‑level hoops as the nation's top high school talent arrives to compete. Guests can catch rising stars showcasing their skills in a dunk contest, 1‑on‑1 battles, three-point contest and the marquee All-American Game. This year kicks off what is anticipated to be a long‑running, multi‑year partnership between SeaWorld and Ballislife, delivering elite basketball excitement and a premier national event to both the park and the city of San Diego.

Ballislife and SeaWorld High School All-American Game Players Announced

The following roster highlights the elite high school athletes selected to compete, including their national ranking, current high schools and chosen colleges:

Girls Team

Rank #2, Oliviyah Edwards , Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA), uncommitted

, Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA), uncommitted Rank #8, Jordyn Jackson , The St. James Academy (Washington, DC), committed to Maryland

, The St. James Academy (Washington, DC), committed to Maryland Rank #9, Jacy Abii , Legion Prep Academy (Plano, TX), committed to Notre Dame

, Legion Prep Academy (Plano, TX), committed to Notre Dame Rank #11, Trinity Jones , Naperville Central High School (Naperville, IL), committed to Clemson University

, Naperville Central High School (Naperville, IL), committed to Clemson University Rank #13, Autumn Fleary , Sidwell Friends (Baltimore, MD), committed to Duke

, Sidwell Friends (Baltimore, MD), committed to Duke Rank #18, Bella Flemings , William J. Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX), committed to Duke

, William J. Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX), committed to Duke Rank #23, Cydnee Bryant , Centennial High School (Corona, CA), committed to Kansas

, Centennial High School (Corona, CA), committed to Kansas Rank #28, Jenica Lewis , Johnston High School (Johnston, IA), committed to Notre Dame

, Johnston High School (Johnston, IA), committed to Notre Dame Rank #29, GiGi Battle , DME Academy (Edison, NJ), committed to Indiana University

, DME Academy (Edison, NJ), committed to Indiana University Rank #30, Kelsi Andrews , IMG Academy (Goodman, MS), committed to South Carolina

, IMG Academy (Goodman, MS), committed to South Carolina Rank #34, Kimora Fields , Bradley Central High School (Cleveland, TN), committed to Clemson University

, Bradley Central High School (Cleveland, TN), committed to Clemson University Rank #36, Ariyana Cradie , Spire Academy (Columbus, OH), committed to Louisville

, Spire Academy (Columbus, OH), committed to Louisville Rank #43, Reiyan DeSouze , Legion Prep Academy (Dallas, TX), committed to Texas A&M

, Legion Prep Academy (Dallas, TX), committed to Texas A&M Rank #47, Amalia Holguin , Sage Hill High School (West Covina, CA), committed to University of Texas

, Sage Hill High School (West Covina, CA), committed to University of Texas Rank #51, Amayah Garcia , Faith Family Academy (Fort Worth, TX), committed to University of Washington

, Faith Family Academy (Fort Worth, TX), committed to University of Washington Rank #56, Chikae Desdunes, DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL), committed to Rutgers

Boys Team

Rank #7, Jason Crowe , Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA), committed to Missouri

, Inglewood High School (Inglewood, CA), committed to Missouri Rank #8, Babatunde Oladotun , James Hubert Blake High School (Silver Spring, MD), committed to Maryland

, James Hubert Blake High School (Silver Spring, MD), committed to Maryland Rank #22, Abdouramane (Abdou) Toure , Notre Dame High School (West Haven, CT), committed to Arkansas

, Notre Dame High School (West Haven, CT), committed to Arkansas Rank #26, DaKari Spear , Dynamic Prep (The Colony, TX), committed to Texas Tech

, Dynamic Prep (The Colony, TX), committed to Texas Tech Rank #31, Colben Landrew , Wheeler High School (Atlanta, GA), committed to University of Connecticut

, Wheeler High School (Atlanta, GA), committed to University of Connecticut Rank #33, Tarris Bouie III , Spire Academy (Charlotte, NC), committed to University of Alabama

, Spire Academy (Charlotte, NC), committed to University of Alabama Rank #34, Latrell Allmond , Petersburg High School (Petersburg, VA), committed to Oklahoma State

, Petersburg High School (Petersburg, VA), committed to Oklahoma State Rank #36, Tajh Ariza , Link Academy (Los Angeles, CA), committed to University of Oregon

, Link Academy (Los Angeles, CA), committed to University of Oregon Rank #39, Marcis Ponder , Gillion Academy (Miami, FL), committed to Bowling Green University

, Gillion Academy (Miami, FL), committed to Bowling Green University Rank #43, Junior County , Wasatch Academy (Highland, UT), committed to University of Connecticut

, Wasatch Academy (Highland, UT), committed to University of Connecticut Rank #50, Cameron Holmes , Millennium High School (Goodyear, AZ), committed to University of Arizona

, Millennium High School (Goodyear, AZ), committed to University of Arizona Rank #51, Luca Foster , Link Academy (Branson, MO), committed to Gonzaga

, Link Academy (Branson, MO), committed to Gonzaga Rank #58, Katrelle Harmon , Wasatch Academy (Lynwood, WA), committed to Creighton University

, Wasatch Academy (Lynwood, WA), committed to Creighton University Rank #68, Jonathan Sanderson , La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN), committed to Notre Dame

, La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN), committed to Notre Dame Rank #79, Dean Rueckert , Timpview High School (Provo, UT), committed to BYU

, Timpview High School (Provo, UT), committed to BYU Rank #81, Trey Beamer , IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), committed to Boston College

, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), committed to Boston College Rank #85, Trent Perry, Link Academy (Branson, MO), committed to Kansas

Unranked Boys (NR):

Christian Kennard (NR) – Blake High School (Silver Spring, MD); Undecided

Jaron Saulsberry (NR) – Wheeler High School (Atlanta, GA); Committed to Ole Miss

KJ Torbert (NR) – East Lansing High School (East Lansing, MI); Committed to Bowling Green University

The event schedule is subject to change, but is scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 24 – Skills & 1v1 Showcase

3:00PM Doors Open at Nautilus Amphitheater

4:00PM 3 Point Contest

5:00PM Dunk Contest

6:00PM 1v1 Series Highlighting Top Talent

Saturday, April 25 All-American Games (Boys & Girls)

1:00PM Doors Open at Nautilus Amphitheater

1:50 PM National Anthem

2:00PM Boys All-American Game

4:00PM Girls All-American Game

This milestone event marks Ballislife's debut high school all-star game in San Diego in partnership with SeaWorld San Diego, uniting the nation's most exciting rising stars for a competitive weekend unlike anything the park has seen before with a basketball court built in Nautilus Amphitheater. Representing the next generation of the game, these athletes arrive with national recognition, elite skillsets, and momentum as they prepare to take the next step in their basketball careers to prestigious college basketball programs

Included with park admission, guests can purchase tickets on the SeaWorld San Diego website at https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/ballislife/ and enjoy exclusive Ballislife offers. Guests onsite will feel the excitement in an unforgettable venue which will include additional entertainment from a DJ, local pop-ups and more, while audiences at home can stream all the action live on Ballislife's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Before and after each game, guests can experience everything SeaWorld San Diego has to offer—from animal encounters and educational presentations to award-winning rides and attractions—making each date a full day of entertainment.

Exclusive Ticket Offers

For those attending the two-day event, SeaWorld is offering exclusive Ballislife ticket offers on the website for the two-day event. The best value for those visiting again and again is to purchase and Annual Pass for unlimited admission year-round with no blockout dates and access to events including Seven Seas Food Festival, Viva La Música, Summer Spectacular, and more. Additional benefits include free parking, guest tickets, special savings on food and merchandise, and exclusive Pass Member events starting as low as $11 a month for a limited time.

For park hours and ticket information, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook and Instagram for the latest concert and event updates.

About Ballislife

Founded in 2005, Ballislife is a leading digital media and lifestyle brand dedicated to the culture of basketball at every level of the game. Based in Southern California, the company has grown from a grassroots "mixtape" platform into a trusted authority in high school and grassroots basketball coverage, amplifying the stories of emerging talent and the communities that shape the sport. Ballislife reaches millions of fans worldwide through premium video, editorial content and nationally recognized live events. Its content has generated hundreds of millions of views across platforms and has been featured by major outlets including The New York Times and on broadcasts such as ESPN's SportsCenter. Ballislife is home to the long-standing FAB 50 National Team Rankings and produces marquee events including the Ballislife All-American Game, Ballislife Jr. All-American Camp and the Nesquik Creator Court. Through storytelling, competition and community engagement, Ballislife continues to influence and elevate the next generation of basketball culture.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

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