United Parks & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Attendance was 3.2 million guests, a decrease of approximately 171,000 guests from the first quarter of 2025.

Total revenue was $278.3 million, a decrease of $8.7 million from the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss was $34.1 million, a decrease of $17.9 million from the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $58.0 million, a decrease of $9.5 million from the first quarter of 2025.

was $58.0 million, a decrease of $9.5 million from the first quarter of 2025. Total revenue per capita[2] increased 2.1% to $86.43 from the first quarter of 2025. Admission per capita[2] decreased 0.5% to $45.81 while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 5.3% to a record $40.62 from the first quarter of 2025.

Other Highlights

In the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for an aggregate total of approximately $92.7 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter through May 8, 2026, the Company has repurchased an additional approximately 1.8 million shares for an aggregate total of approximately $64.8 million.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company came to the aid of 211 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 43,000.

"First quarter results fell short of our expectations primarily due to unfavorable weather (including unfavorable weather in San Diego and Florida in January and February, and again in Florida and Texas during their peak Spring Break periods) and a decline in international attendance. Attendance in the first quarter was negatively impacted by approximately 140,000 guests due to weather and approximately 80,000 guests due to declines in international visitation. Adjusting for these impacts, attendance would have increased more than 1% for the quarter," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc.

"We delivered another quarter of strong in park execution, growing our in-park per capita and producing another quarter of record results. We also saw strong pass sales performance during the quarter with paid pass sales up approximately 10% during the quarter and up approximately 12% through April 30, 2026. Looking ahead, our advanced bookings revenue for Discovery Cove and our group business both currently outpacing 2025 levels with Discovery Cove up a double-digit percentage."

"We continue to strongly believe our stock is materially undervalued and, as such, continued to repurchase shares in the first quarter buying approximately 2.6 million shares for nearly $93 million. This action emphasizes the strong cash flow generation of this company, our long-standing commitment to returning excess cash to our shareholders and our belief that our shares are materially undervalued."

"As a reminder, for 2026, we have a truly great lineup of new rides, shows and attractions, an updated events calendar, an expanded concert lineup, and new and upgraded food and retail locations. All of this is supported by a revamped and enhanced marketing plan and strategy. We are confident these planned investments will drive attendance and guest spending across our parks."

"Despite the headwinds in the first quarter, we are encouraged by our forward indicators and remain committed to delivering strong financial performance and growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2026. I want to thank our ambassadors, whose preparation and hard work are vital as we soon enter the busy summer period," concluded Swanson.

For 2026, the Company has something new and exciting across its parks. The Company's new rides and attractions include the following:

SeaWorld San Antonio opened Barracuda Strike, Texas' First Inverted Family Coaster in March. This one-of-a-kind attraction invites guests of all ages to dive into the deep and experience the ocean's most agile predator like never before. With every twist, drop, and tight turn, Barracuda Strike will deliver a rush of excitement that's bold enough for thrill-seekers, yet built for the whole family.

SeaWorld San Diego will debut an all new Shark Encounter this May. Guests will encounter mesmerizing new shark species alongside a vibrant array of marine life—including additional sharks and colorful fish—as the expanded exhibit transforms into a dynamic underwater adventure.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will soon open the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge, an extraordinary new addition to the park's award-winning animal population and the most ambitious new habitat in more than a decade. This reimagined area of the park expands the existing space to more than double its previous size, creating nearly 35,000 square feet of dynamic savanna terrain where a pride of five young male lions and a pair of playful hyenas will live and thrive.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will soon open Verbolten - Forbidden Turn a re-imagined indoor/outdoor multi-launch roller coaster with new immersive storytelling and special effects. This family-friendly roller coaster delivers surprises at every turn as it transports visitors through the Black Forest, soon discovering all is not what it seems.

SeaWorld Orlando will soon open a completely revamped and upgraded Expedition Odyssey, with an all new themed experience where guests will soar through an immersive exploration of Fire & Ice.

[1] This earnings release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See "Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics" section and the financial statement tables for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow and the reconciliation of these measures for historical periods to their respective most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. [2] This earnings release includes key performance metrics such as total revenue per capita, admissions per capita and in-park per capita spending. See "Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics" section for definitions and further details.

First Quarter 2026 Results

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company hosted approximately 3.2 million guests, generated total revenues of $278.3 million, net loss of $34.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $58.0 million. Attendance for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by approximately 171,000 guests when compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in attendance was due to unfavorable weather conditions across most of the Company's markets and a decline in visitation from international markets compared with the prior-year quarter.

The decrease in total revenue of $8.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily a result of a decrease in attendance, partially offset by an increase in total revenue per capita. Admission per capita decreased primarily due to lower realized pricing on certain admission products and the net impact of the admissions product mix when compared to the prior year quarter. In park per capita spending improved primarily an increase in demand across many in-park offerings when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a decrease in total revenue.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



%

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share and per capita amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 278.3



$ 286.9





(3.0) % Net loss

$ (34.1)



$ (16.1)





(111.2) % Net loss per share, diluted

$ (0.69)



$ (0.29)





(137.9) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 58.0



$ 67.4





(14.1) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 66.8



$ 25.7





159.8 % Attendance



3.22





3.39





(5.0) % Total revenue per capita

$ 86.43



$ 84.62





2.1 % Admission per capita

$ 45.81



$ 46.04





(0.5) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 40.62



$ 38.58





5.3 %

Share Repurchases

In the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for an aggregate total of approximately $92.7 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter through May 8, 2026, the Company has repurchased an additional approximately 1.8 million shares for an aggregate total of approximately $64.8 million.

Rescue Efforts

In the first quarter of 2026, United Parks' rescue teams aided 211 animals in need across the country. To date, the Company has helped more than 43,000 animals in its decades-long commitment to wildlife welfare.

United Parks & Resorts is recognized as a leader in animal rescue, working in close partnership with local, state, and federal agencies. Its expert teams are on call 24/7, 365 days a year, ready to mobilize at a moment's notice -- often traveling hundreds of miles to provide urgent care to sick, injured, orphaned, or stranded wildlife. The goal: rehabilitate and return animals to their natural habitats whenever possible, in line with United Parks' mission to protect animals and the ecosystems they call home.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, Monday, May 11, 2026, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and the earnings release and conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at www.UnitedParksInvestors.com . For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2026, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of www.UnitedParksInvestors.com . A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2026, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, or (609) 800-9909 from other international locations and entering the conference code 5823876.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release and accompanying financial statement tables include several non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation.

Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with certain components of its executive compensation program. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used EBITDA-related measures in the Company's industry, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate companies in the industry.

Management believes the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months is appropriate as it provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's credit agreement governing its Senior Secured Credit Facilities and the indentures governing its Senior Notes and First-Priority Senior Secured Notes (collectively, the "Debt Agreements"). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors, equity analysts and rating agencies as a liquidity measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate its ability to generate cash flow from business operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes certain expenditures such as mandatory debt service requirements, which are significant. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow as defined above may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

This earnings release includes several key performance metrics including total revenue per capita (defined as total revenue divided by attendance), admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by attendance) and in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance). These performance metrics are used by management to assess the operating performance of its parks on a per attendee basis and to make strategic operating decisions. Management believes the presentation of these performance metrics is useful and relevant for investors as it provides investors the ability to review financial performance in the same manner as management and provides investors with a consistent methodology to analyze revenue between periods on a per attendee basis. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used similar per-capita related performance metrics to evaluate companies in the industry.

About United Parks & Resorts Inc.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica®. The Company's seven world-class brands span 13 parks in seven markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi, offering experiences that matter with exhilarating thrill and family-friendly rides, coasters, and experiences, inspiring up-close and educational presentations with wildlife, and other various special events throughout the year. In addition, the Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world, is a global leader in animal welfare, training, and veterinary care, and is one of the leading marine animal rescue organizations in the world with a legacy of rescuing and caring for animals that spans nearly 60 years, including coming to the aid of over 42,000 animals in need. To learn more, visit www.UnitedParks.com.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about United Parks & Resorts Inc. can be obtained online at www.unitedparks.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to future results (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The Company generally uses the words such as "might," "will," "may," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "guidance," "targeted," "goal" and variations of such words or similar expressions in this press release and any attachment to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, results of operations, financial position, business outlook, earnings guidance, business trends and other information are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. All expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including among others: various factors beyond the Company's control adversely affecting attendance and guest spending at the Company's theme parks, including, but not limited to, weather, natural disasters, labor shortages, inflationary pressures, supply chain delays or shortages, foreign exchange rates, consumer confidence, the potential spread of travel-related health concerns including pandemics and epidemics, travel related concerns, adverse general economic related factors including increasing interest rates, economic uncertainty, and recent geopolitical events outside of the United States, and governmental actions; failure to retain and/or hire employees; a decline in discretionary consumer spending or consumer confidence, including any unfavorable impacts from Federal Reserve interest rate actions and inflation which may influence discretionary spending, unemployment or the overall economy; the ability of Hill Path Capital LP and its affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions and their interests may conflict with ours or yours in the future; increased labor costs, including minimum wage increases, and employee health and welfare benefit costs; complex federal and state regulations governing the treatment of animals, which can change, and claims and lawsuits by activist groups before government regulators and in the courts; activist and other third-party groups and/or media can pressure governmental agencies, vendors, partners, guests and/or regulators, bring action in the courts or create negative publicity about us; incidents or adverse publicity concerning the Company's theme parks, the theme park industry and/or zoological facilities; a significant portion of the Company's revenues have historically been generated in the States of Florida, California and Virginia, and any risks affecting such markets, such as natural disasters, closures due to pandemics, severe weather and travel-related disruptions or incidents; technology interruptions or failures that impair access to the Company's websites and/or information technology systems; cyber security risks to us or the Company's third-party service providers, failure to maintain or protect the integrity of internal, employee or guest data, and/or failure to abide by the evolving cyber security regulatory environment; inability to compete effectively in the highly competitive theme park industry; interactions between animals and the Company's employees and the Company's guests at attractions at the Company's theme parks; animal exposure to infectious disease; high fixed cost structure of theme park operations; seasonal fluctuations in operating results; changing consumer tastes and preferences; inability to grow the Company's business or fund theme park capital expenditures; inability to realize the benefits of developments, restructurings, acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, and the impact of the costs associated with such activities; the effects of public health events on the Company's business and the economy in general; adverse litigation judgments or settlements; inability to protect the Company's intellectual property or the infringement on intellectual property rights of others; the loss of licenses and permits required to exhibit animals or the violation of laws and regulations; unionization activities and/or labor disputes; inability to maintain certain commercial licenses; restrictions in the Company's debt agreements limiting flexibility in operating the Company's business; inability to retain the Company's current credit ratings; the Company's leverage and interest rate risk; inadequate insurance coverage; inability to purchase or contract with third party manufacturers for rides and attractions, construction delays or impacts of supply chain disruptions on existing or new rides and attractions; environmental regulations, expenditures and liabilities; suspension or termination of any of the Company's business licenses, including by legislation at federal, state or local levels; delays, restrictions or inability to obtain or maintain permits; inability to remediate an identified material weakness; financial distress of strategic partners or other counterparties; tariffs or other trade restrictions; actions of activist stockholders; the policies of the U.S. President and his administration or any changes to tax laws; changes or declines in the Company's stock price, as well as the risk that securities analysts could downgrade the Company's stock or the Company's sector; risks associated with the Company's capital allocation plans and share repurchases, including the risk that the Company's share repurchase program could increase volatility and fail to enhance stockholder value, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently available Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risks, uncertainties and factors may be updated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Although the Company believes that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or the extent of these factors' likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which such analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) such analysis is correct or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the SEC (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at www.unitedparksinvestors.com).

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Stroud

United Parks & Resorts Inc.

888-410-1812

[email protected]

Media:

AnneMarie Iturrizaga

United Parks & Resorts Inc.

[email protected]

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



#



%

Net revenues:























Admissions

$ 147,503



$ 156,115



$ (8,612)





(5.5) % Food, merchandise and other



130,791





130,834





(43)





(0.0) % Total revenues



278,294





286,949





(8,655)





(3.0) % Costs and expenses:























Cost of food, merchandise and other revenues



21,647





22,959





(1,312)





(5.7) % Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



171,242





161,270





9,972





6.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



48,068





44,137





3,931





8.9 % Severance and other separation costs(a)



763





—





763



NM

Depreciation and amortization



45,067





41,695





3,372





8.1 % Total costs and expenses



286,787





270,061





16,726





6.2 % Operating income



(8,493)





16,888





(25,381)





(150.3) % Other (income) expense, net



(234)





(23)





(211)





(917.4) % Interest expense



31,735





34,107





(2,372)





(7.0) % Loss before income taxes



(39,994)





(17,196)





(22,798)





(132.6) % Benefit from income taxes



(5,926)





(1,063)





(4,863)





(457.5) % Net loss

$ (34,068)



$ (16,133)



$ (17,935)





(111.2) %

























Loss per share:























Net loss per share, basic

$ (0.69)



$ (0.29)













Net loss per share, diluted

$ (0.69)



$ (0.29)







































Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



49,418





55,017













Diluted (b)



49,418





55,017















UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(In thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change



Last Twelve Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025



#



%



2026

Net (loss) income

$ (34,068)



$ (16,133)



$ (17,935)





(111.2) %

$ 150,418

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(5,926)





(1,063)





(4,863)





(457.5) %



53,321

Interest expense



31,735





34,107





(2,372)





(7.0) %



131,768

Depreciation and amortization



45,067





41,695





3,372





8.1 %



177,846

Equity-based compensation expense (c)



5,418





4,333





1,085





25.0 %



18,850

Loss on impairment or disposal of assets and certain non- cash expenses(d)



5,664





1,091





4,573





419.2 %



33,580

Business optimization, development and strategic initiative costs (e)



6,747





1,264





5,483





433.8 %



20,601

Certain investment costs and other taxes



52





3





49





1633.3 %



1,975

Other adjusting items (f)



3,261





2,143





1,118





52.2 %



7,293

Adjusted EBITDA (g)

$ 57,950



$ 67,440



$ (9,490)





(14.1) %

$ 595,652

Items added back to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Debt Agreements:





























Estimated cost savings (h)



























30,000

Other adjustments as defined in the Debt Agreements (i)



























11,977

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA (j)

























$ 637,629







For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



#



%

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 66,798



$ 25,715



$ 41,083





159.8 % Capital expenditures



69,632





56,903





12,729





22.4 % Free Cash Flow (k)

$ (2,834)



$ (31,188)



$ 28,354





90.9 %

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands)





As of March 31, 2026



As of December 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,942



$ 99,762

Total assets

$ 2,607,502



$ 2,616,274

Deferred revenue

$ 203,818



$ 143,325

Long-term debt, including current maturities:











Term B-3 Loans

$ 1,519,163



$ 1,523,019

Revolving Credit Facility



30,000





—

Senior Notes



725,000





725,000

Total long-term debt, including current maturities

$ 2,274,163



$ 2,248,019

Total stockholders' deficit

$ (557,229)



$ (435,806)



UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DATA (In thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change







2026



2025



#



%



Capital Expenditures:

























Core(l)



62,662





49,851





12,811





25.7 %

Expansion/ROI projects(m)



6,970





7,052





(82)





(1.2) %

Capital expenditures, total

$ 69,632



$ 56,903



$ 12,729





22.4 %



UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED OTHER DATA (In thousands, except per capita amounts)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



#



%

Attendance



3,220





3,391





(171)





(5.0) % Total revenue per capita (n)

$ 86.43



$ 84.62



$ 1.81





2.1 % Admission per capita (o)

$ 45.81



$ 46.04



$ (0.23)





(0.5) % In-Park per capita spending (p)

$ 40.62



$ 38.58



$ 2.04





5.3 %

NM-Not meaningful. (a) Reflects restructuring and other separation costs and/or adjustments. (b) There were approximately 1.9 million and 1.3 million potentially dilutive shares excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, as their effect would have been anti-dilutive due to the Company's net loss in those periods. (c) Reflects non-cash equity compensation expenses and related payroll taxes associated with the grants of equity-based compensation. (d) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, includes non-cash expenses related to asset write-offs and costs related to certain rides and equipment which were removed from service. Also includes approximately $3.7 million and $21.2 million related to non-cash self-insurance reserve adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and twelve months ended March 31, 2026, respectively. (e) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $3.5 million related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system; (ii) $2.1 million of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs and (iii) $0.8 million of severance and other separation costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to $1.2 million of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $10.3 million related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system; (ii) $6.2 million of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs; (iii) $2.5 million of severance and other separation costs and (iv) $1.6 million of third-party consulting costs. (f) Reflects the impact of expenses, net of insurance recoveries and adjustments, incurred primarily related to certain matters, which we are permitted to exclude under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facilities due to the unusual nature of the items. Certain amounts relating to prior period results were reclassified to conform to current period presentation. These reclassifications have not changed the results of operations of the prior period. (g)Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, as further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash, and other items as described above. (h) The Company's Debt Agreements permit the calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, for the last twelve month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings the Company expects to realize over the following 24 month period related to certain specified actions, including restructurings and cost savings initiatives. These estimated savings are calculated net of the amount of actual benefits realized during such period. These estimated savings are a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA add-back item only as defined in the Debt Agreements and does not impact the Company's reported GAAP net (loss) income. (i) The Debt Agreements permit the Company's calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for certain costs as permitted by the Debt Agreements including recruiting and retention expenses, public company compliance costs and litigation and arbitration costs, if any. (j) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Debt Agreements as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings among other adjustments as described in footnote (h) and (i) above. (k) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. (l) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park rides, attractions and maintenance activities. Certain amounts relating to prior period results were reclassified to conform to current period presentation. These reclassifications have not changed the results of operations of the prior period. (m) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park expansion, new properties, revenue and/or expense return on investment ("ROI") projects. Certain amounts relating to prior period results were reclassified to conform to current period presentation. These reclassifications have not changed the results of operations of the prior period. (n) Calculated as total revenues divided by attendance. (o) Calculated as admissions revenue divided by attendance. (p) Calculated as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance.

SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.