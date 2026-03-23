2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards to Celebrate Social Impact Organizations Advancing Missions Globally

Awards Will Spotlight the Outstanding Achievements and Mission Impact of Nonprofits, Education Institutions and Companies Around the World; Nominations Open Through May 15

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today opened nominations for the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards, which will highlight the outstanding achievements and mission impact of Blackbaud customers around the world.

The Blackbaud Impact Awards recognize the social impact organizations and people driving meaningful outcomes in their communities—celebrating how Blackbaud customers use technology, data and innovation to strengthen engagement, accelerate fundraising and stewardship and advance mission delivery at scale. The awards celebrate not just the powerful outcomes delivered with Blackbaud software, but the behind-the-scenes excellence at individual organizations that makes it happen.

"Across our customer community, we see incredible work happening every day—nonprofits expanding services and fundraising in new ways, schools deepening engagement with students, families and alumni, and companies strengthening their corporate social responsibility programs through volunteering, giving and grantmaking," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "The Blackbaud Impact Awards are our way of celebrating the dedication and innovation behind those achievements, whether it's harnessing AI to make informed decisions and expand capacity, connecting technology systems and breaking down back-office silos, or adopting new tech capabilities to achieve more. We're excited to recognize organizations and individuals turning progress into measurable mission impact."

Nominations are open now through May 15. Blackbaud customers can submit nominations across five organization-level and two individual-level categories, including:

The Silo Buster Award : For breaking down silos and increasing collaboration for greater impact.

: For breaking down silos and increasing collaboration for greater impact. The Changemaker Award : For demonstrating agility by embracing new tech capabilities to overcome challenges on the fly and deliver results.

: For demonstrating agility by embracing new tech capabilities to overcome challenges on the fly and deliver results. The Fueling Greatness Award : For setting and reaching ambitious goals across any number of operating areas.

: For setting and reaching ambitious goals across any number of operating areas. The Data Strategist Award : For data-fluent organizations who can demonstrate how data-informed decisions have given them a greater edge.

: For data-fluent organizations who can demonstrate how data-informed decisions have given them a greater edge. The Futurist Award : For organizations who can share their story of technological exploration and creativity within Blackbaud's flexible ecosystem.

: For organizations who can share their story of technological exploration and creativity within Blackbaud's flexible ecosystem. The Outstanding Leadership Award : Celebrating exceptional executive and director-level leaders who empower their teams and organizations.

: Celebrating exceptional executive and director-level leaders who empower their teams and organizations. The Rising Star Award: Spotlighting high-performing individual contributors or manager-level or below people leaders (non-executive or director level) who strive for success and are role models to those around them.

Finalists and winners will be announced in August and celebrated on stage at bbcon 2026, Blackbaud's annual tech conference, which brings the social impact community together for three days of learning, inspiration and connection. Impact Awards winners will receive a complimentary pass to attend bbcon in either Columbus, Ohio; London or Sydney to celebrate organizations globally.

Learn more and submit a nomination here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud