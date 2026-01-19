2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study Available

Findings Identify AI Adoption, Investment Priorities and Impacts

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Leaders Council announces the release of its 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study, a research report that identifies how organizations across North America are adopting, investing, and managing artificial intelligence. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast panel discussion scheduled for January 20, 2026, 1 PM CST (registration link below).

The first annual study provides a complete snapshot of enterprise AI maturity, including adoption levels, investment priorities, business objectives, talent and risk considerations. Findings show that while AI adoption is advancing across industries, most organizations remain in early or selective deployment phases, with enterprise-wide maturity still emerging.

According to the study, workforce productivity and operational efficiency remain the top business objectives for AI initiatives heading into 2026. Organizations are prioritizing practical applications such as process automation, generative AI, and decision support, while also increasing investment in training, data platforms, and cloud infrastructure to support broader adoption.

"The 2026 Corporate AI Outlook study reflects a clear shift from experimentation to execution," states Neil Brown, Executive Director and Board Chair of the AI Leaders Council. "Organizations are moving beyond proof-of-concept projects, investing in AI, and focusing on how AI can deliver sustainable operational value."

The full 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study is available for complimentary download at: https://aileaderscouncil.org/2026-corporate-ai-outlook-study/

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study Preview - Webcast Panel, link to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2626506131010608217/?source=news

ABOUT the AI Leaders Council

AI Leaders Council™ is a global platform and community for AI Directors, CAIOs, CTOs, CIOs and related executives focused on training and career development, best practice resources and programs, peer networking and more.

