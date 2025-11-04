2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2026 Kia Sportage Earn 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + Honors

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2026 Kia Sportage (built after May 2025) earn 2025 TSP+ rating, 2026 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ achieves 2025 TSP, demonstrating exceptional safety standards

Hyundai Motor Group solidifies its reputation as a global top safety brand with a total of 18 models achieving 2025 TSP+ (16) and 2025 TSP (2) ratings this year

Excels in newly strengthened 2025 IIHS safety standards, affirming excellence in crash safety and prevention performance

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group has further solidified its position as a global leader in automotive safety. In the latest crash safety evaluations conducted by the U.S.-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2026 Kia Sportage (built after May 2025) earned the prestigious 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, while 2026 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ received a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating.

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2026 Kia Sportage Earn 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Plus Honors

The IONIQ 9 earned the highest possible "Good" ratings across all IIHS evaluation categories, including front and side crash protection and forward collision prevention. Sportage improved upon its previous 2024 TSP rating, attaining 2025 TSP+ following enhancements to its forward collision prevention system and headlight performance.

Both IONIQ 9 and Sportage also secured the top safety rating from the Korea New Car Assessment Program (KNCAP), conducted by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, reinforcing their safety leadership in both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, 2026 SANTA CRUZ stands out as the only small pickup in its segment to earn a TSP or higher rating — highlighting class-leading crash protection and collision avoidance capabilities.

With these latest recognitions, Hyundai Motor Group now leads the global industry with a total of 18 models awarded TSP+ or TSP ratings in 2025[i] — nine Hyundai, five Genesis and four Kia models — marking the Group's second consecutive year as the automaker with the most IIHS safety awards (as of October 2025).

By brand, Hyundai Motor ranks first among mainstream brands, followed by Kia in sixth place; Genesis leads the premium brand category and additionally ranked third overall across all brands evaluated (as of October 2025).

Earlier this year, multiple Hyundai Motor Group models were also awarded 2025 TSP+ ratings, including 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA, TUCSON, SANTA FE (built after November 2024), ELANTRA (built after October 2024) and SONATA (built after November 2024); Genesis 2025 GV60, 2025-26 GV70 (built after April 2024), 2025-26 GV70 ELECTRIC and 2025 GV80; and 2025 Kia K4 (built after January 2025), EV9 and Telluride. 2025 Genesis G90 earned a 2025 TSP rating.

IIHS Raises the Bar with Stricter Safety Standards for 2025 Evaluations

IIHS awards TSP+ to vehicles that meet the highest standards in crash protection and crash avoidance technology, while TSP is awarded to vehicles achieving "Good" or "Acceptable" ratings across key criteria.

The 2025 testing protocol introduces significantly more rigorous rear-passenger safety evaluations. The updated front crash test now includes a rear-seat dummy representing a small female or 12-year-old child — addressing real-world injury risks more accurately than ever before. For the first time, vehicles must achieve a "Good" rating in this test to qualify for TSP+; while an "Acceptable" rating is required for TSP.

To earn TSP+ or TSP, vehicles must also achieve "Good" ratings in small overlap front and updated side crash tests, and at least "Acceptable" ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian forward collision prevention evaluations. Headlight performance of at least "Acceptable" across all trim levels remains a mandatory requirement.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals.

[i] IIHS Awards only apply to U.S. models.

