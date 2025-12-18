2026 Jeep® Gladiator Unleashes Shadow Ops Special Edition as the First Mission in 'Convoy' Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Shadow Ops leads the charge in the new "Convoy" campaign and mission-ready with a factory-installed winch, blackout styling and uncompromising off-road dominance.

"Convoy" campaign launches a new era of mission-ready special editions

Jeep® Gladiator Shadow Ops is first midsize truck with a factory-installed winch — a Jeep brand exclusive

Engineered on the Gladiator Rubicon platform for uncompromising off-road dominance

Stealth-inspired blackout design features Satin Black grille and signature decals

Offers heavy-duty steel bumpers with Trailer Tow Package for ultimate trail versatility

Body-color Freedom Top and body-color fender flares available

Limited-run edition hits dealerships February 2026, package price of only $2,605 MSRP over a comparably equipped model with body-color Freedom Top and fender flares

The Jeep® brand is pushing the limits of off-road capability and style with the debut of the Jeep Gladiator Shadow Ops, a striking new edition that makes history as the first midsize truck to offer a factory-installed winch. This limited-run package combines legendary Jeep performance with a bold, stealth-inspired design that demands attention, while serving as the spearhead of the "Convoy" campaign.

This initiative kicks off a new chapter for the brand, introducing mission-ready special editions that embody strength, unity and purpose. Leading the charge is Jeep Gladiator Shadow Ops, arriving not by air, but through a ground-led military convoy, delivering toughness and authenticity in unexpected ways.

"The Jeep Gladiator has always stood for freedom and capability, Shadow Ops elevates that legacy to a whole new level," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. "This package is built for our most passionate off-road enthusiasts, combining rugged functionality with a bold, covert look. Shadow Ops gives adventurers not just the tools, but the confidence and attitude to dominate any trail."

Built on the proven capability of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon platform, Shadow Ops delivers a distinctive blackout aesthetic and premium gear for serious trail conquerors. Key features include:

Factory-installed winch for unmatched recovery capability

Heavy-duty steel front and rear bumpers for extreme durability

Satin Black grille for an aggressive, tactical edge

Exclusive Shadow Ops hood and fender decals for a signature look

Tailgate decal and theme package for authentic Jeep brand styling

Body-color Freedom Top three-piece hardtop for open-air freedom

Body-color fender flares

All-weather slush mats for practical protection in rugged terrain

The limited-edition Jeep Gladiator Shadow Ops package is available for $4,995 MSRP on Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, representing a walk of only $2,605 MSRP over a comparably equipped Rubicon with body-color hardtop and body-color fender flares. Jeep Gladiator Shadow Ops will be available at dealerships nationwide beginning February 2026.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

SOURCE Stellantis