2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Brings the Hurricane 4 Turbo: All-new Propulsion Drives America's Most Awarded SUV

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee, America's most awarded SUV, ushers in a Hurricane: an all-new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine. This new propulsion system headlines the grand family hauler's 2026 updates, including a new, larger infotainment system and design refinements, both inside and out.

2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee

"The Jeep Grand Cherokee set the standard for SUVs and grand adventures more than 30 years ago, and it continues to drive them forward today," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand chief executive officer. "The 2026 Grand Cherokee scales to every customer's needs, offering a blend of surprising power from the all-new Hurricane turbo-four engine, true 4x4 capability and a suite of amenities designed to tackle both every day and extraordinary adventures for customers and their crew."

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will continue to offer a two-row, three-row Grand Cherokee L and plug-in hybrid propulsion options as the brand simplifies the trim lineup.

Rock You Like A …

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee introduces Stellantis' newest global four-cylinder engine, the powerful 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo.

This all-new engine combines advanced powertrain design and engineering with motorsport-proven combustion technology to outpower most comparable four-cylinder and many larger displacement engines, while also delivering improved fuel economy and lower emissions.

In its first application, the Hurricane 4 Turbo delivers 324 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque and a segment-leading 162 horsepower per liter on regular gasoline. The new engine provides an estimated best-in-class driving range of 506 miles on a single tank of fuel and a class-leading 6,200-pound towing figure.

The Hurricane 4 Turbo marks the industry's first high-volume application of Turbulent Jet Ignition technology to improve power and boost efficiency.

The innovative system ignites a small amount of fuel in a cup-like pre-chamber atop each cylinder. The burning fuel expands and jets into the combustion chamber, triggering a faster and more complete burn of the air-fuel charge. With this technology, engineers accomplished a more efficient, cleaner combustion. This allows the Grand Cherokee to boast improved fuel economy while never sacrificing power.

The Hurricane 4 Turbo uses a variable geometry turbocharger to provide powerful boost at low engine rpm for on-demand torque during launches, acceleration and cruising, with 90% of peak torque from 2,600–5,600 rpm.

"With the Hurricane 4 Turbo, we've created a force to exceed the high expectations that Jeep Grand Cherokee owners have for power, performance and refinement, along with the added benefit of enhanced fuel economy," said Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president, Head of Propulsion Systems Engineering.

This all-new engine will be assembled at Stellantis' Dundee, Michigan, Engine Plant, as the company continues to bolster its U.S. manufacturing base.

New Equipment, Fresh Face, Thoughtful Interior

While the all-new Hurricane 4 Turbo powers the adventures to come, the updates extend to both the interior and exterior.

Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment unit with a reworked cabin elevates Grand Cherokee's technology advancements. The new infotainment screen adds to a range of available features, including a 10.25-inch passenger display, Active Driving Assist technology and a premium McIntosh 19-speaker sound system.

Designers crafted a freshened face to retain the distinct, upright shape Grand Cherokee has embraced for more than 30 years. This includes an updated seven-slot grille, new headlight design, a modified rear and lower fascia, all-new exterior trim finishes and more.

Three new exterior paint finishes come online for the 2026 Grand Cherokee as well: Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue.

Simplified Trim Lineup

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in a simplified trim lineup. Three trims arrive for the 2026 Grand Cherokee:

Laredo

Limited

Summit

For the refreshed, Hurricane 4 Turbo-powered Grand Cherokee, the strategy begins with the Laredo Altitude, which includes a standard 12.3-inch infotainment system, premium audio and the Jeep brand's Selec-Terrain 4x4 system – the first time the system is available on the Laredo trim.

The refreshed Grand Cherokee's Laredo Altitude trim also gains even more standard active safety and security features with the addition of Traffic Sign Recognition and Intersection Collision Assist.

The 2026 Grand Cherokee Limited builds atop all Laredo content to include standard Silver Silk exterior accents, leatherette upholstery, heated second-row seating, a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system and ambient interior lighting.

Grand Cherokee Limited is available with two packages: the Grand Cherokee Limited Reserve and Limited Altitude. The Limited Reserve includes:

20-inch black wheels

Body-color-painted lower fascias

Darkened exterior accents

Dual-pane sunroof

Nappa leather seats with Nappa leather door trim

Ventilated front seats

An integrated off-road camera

Digital rearview mirror

The Limited Altitude package provides darkened accents, including 20-inch black wheels, and adds a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Additional options further elevate the Limited trim with options, such as the Grand Cherokee's Night Vision system, a 360-degree camera and an integrated off-road camera.

The range-topping Summit trim adds to the roster of equipment, notably with new Oak and Liquid Chrome interior accents, Palermo leather seats, a suede headliner, driver and passenger massaging seats, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system paired with an air suspension and an exclusive 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, which bolsters the most available speakers in its class.

Across the Grand Cherokee lineup, the Jeep brand continues to provide technology and convenience with options, such as the hands-free Active Driving Assist system, rear-facing Fam Cam to keep an eye on backseat passengers and class-exclusive front-passenger infotainment units.

Jeep Brand Listens: Freedom of Choice

The Jeep brand not only ushers in these significant improvements for the 2026 Grand Cherokee with more equipment and an all-new powertrain, but the reconfigured trim strategy also bolsters value for customers under the Laredo trim umbrella.

The base Laredo trim carries over from the previous model year with a standard 3.6-liter V-6. The base model adds new 18-inch wheels, chrome accents and a suite of standard active and passive safety features, including:

Active Lane Management

Rear Park Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Automatic Emergency Braking and more

The new Laredo X trim also carries over the 3.6-liter V-6 propulsion system, but the feature-packed trim bundles some of the most popular equipment as standard, including:

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Sunroof

Power liftgate

Wireless charging pad

Grand Family Hauling, Plug-in Hybrids and More

The 2026 Grand Cherokee L returns for the model year, with the same simplified trim strategy. Laredo Altitude models and above gain third-row USB chargers atop all of the new equipment. In addition, the three-row Grand Cherokee L models offer an optional 60/40, second-row bench seat.

Grand Cherokee L builds on a legacy of the Jeep brand's cargo-friendly family haulers with best-in-class, second-row legroom, more passenger volume than any vehicle in its class and more cargo room behind the third row than competitor SUVs.

The 2026 Grand Cherokee with its class-exclusive plug-in hybrid propulsion system boasts three available trims: Limited, Summit and Trailhawk. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is the most capable Grand Cherokee in the entire lineup with a best-in-class departure angle, best-in-class driving range at 470 miles and the most standard torque than any Grand Cherokee before it, at 470 lb-ft.

Coming Late 2025

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the second of four new vehicles launching from the Jeep brand in North America in the second half of this year, joining the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and all-electric Jeep Recon. Production of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will take place at both Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex Jefferson and Mack plants. Prices for the new Hurricane 4 Turbo-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee will be announced at a later date.

